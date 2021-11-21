 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Local Blue-Chip Tight End Kicks Off Missouri’s 2023 Recruiting Class

New, 3 comments

This is Missouri’s FIRST commitment of the 2023 class.

By Nate Edwards

Y’all still riding that “beating Florida and getting Dan Mullen fired” high? Good! Same here. Very same.

But if you were looking for an additional hit of dopamine from your friendly neighborhood football team, the Tigers got a W off the field, too, as they got a big win in the 2023 recruiting class.

Get to know: Brett Norfleet

Hometown: Saint Charles, MO

High School: Francis Howell

Position: TE

Ht/Wt: 6’7”/225 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 4-star, 5.8

247Composite Ranking: 3-star

Total announced offers: 0.9234

Offers to note: Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin

Highlights: Brett’s HUDL is right here

Norfleet plays both tight end and defensive end for Francis Howell as well as being a starting pitcher. As you can tell from the graphic, he’s committing to Mizzou to play both. Awesome.

What they’re saying:

Mizzou Football 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9234 6'7 225
5.80 0.9234

Next Up In Mizzou Football Recruiting

Loading comments...