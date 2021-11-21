Local Blue-Chip Tight End Kicks Off Missouri’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Y’all still riding that “beating Florida and getting Dan Mullen fired” high? Good! Same here. Very same.
But if you were looking for an additional hit of dopamine from your friendly neighborhood football team, the Tigers got a W off the field, too, as they got a big win in the 2023 recruiting class.
I am excited to announce I will be staying H ME to further my academic and athletic career playing football and baseball at the University of Missouri.— brett_norfleet88 (@brettnorfleet5) November 21, 2021
To my coaches, past and present, THANK YOU. To my family, I LOVE YOU. To my new Mizzou family, LET'S GO‼️#ZOU23 pic.twitter.com/EJT4EIGDuS
Get to know: Brett Norfleet
Hometown: Saint Charles, MO
High School: Francis Howell
Position: TE
Ht/Wt: 6’7”/225 lbs
Rivals Ranking: 4-star, 5.8
247Composite Ranking: 3-star
Total announced offers: 0.9234
Offers to note: Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin
Highlights: Brett’s HUDL is right here
Norfleet plays both tight end and defensive end for Francis Howell as well as being a starting pitcher. As you can tell from the graphic, he’s committing to Mizzou to play both. Awesome.
What they’re saying:
Mizzou lands pledge from four-star Francis Howell standout Brett Norfleet https://t.co/kKjPqRGkkO via @stltoday— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2021
#Mizzou kickstarts their 2023 class with the commitment of Francis Howell (Mo.) TE and #Rivals250 prospect @brettnorfleet5, @Mitchell4D with the story: @PowerMizzoucom @Rivals_Clint https://t.co/SYpN5HGpdw— Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) November 21, 2021
Mizzou Football 2023 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9234
|6'7
|225
|5.80
|0.9234
