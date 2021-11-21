Local Blue-Chip Tight End Kicks Off Missouri’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Y’all still riding that “beating Florida and getting Dan Mullen fired” high? Good! Same here. Very same.

But if you were looking for an additional hit of dopamine from your friendly neighborhood football team, the Tigers got a W off the field, too, as they got a big win in the 2023 recruiting class.

I am excited to announce I will be staying H ME to further my academic and athletic career playing football and baseball at the University of Missouri.



To my coaches, past and present, THANK YOU. To my family, I LOVE YOU. To my new Mizzou family, LET'S GO‼️#ZOU23 pic.twitter.com/EJT4EIGDuS — brett_norfleet88 (@brettnorfleet5) November 21, 2021

Get to know: Brett Norfleet

Hometown: Saint Charles, MO

High School: Francis Howell

Position: TE

Ht/Wt: 6’7”/225 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 4-star, 5.8

247Composite Ranking: 3-star

Offers to note: Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin

Highlights: Brett’s HUDL is right here

Norfleet plays both tight end and defensive end for Francis Howell as well as being a starting pitcher. As you can tell from the graphic, he’s committing to Mizzou to play both. Awesome.

What they’re saying:

