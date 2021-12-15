UPDATES: Early Signing Period 2021 for #NewZou2022

The first ever fax machine, named the “printing telegraph”, was invented in 1843.

The samurai were officially abolished as a caste in Japanese society during the Meiji Restoration in 1867.

Abraham Lincoln was assassinated at Ford’s Theater in 1865.

Which means there was a 22-year window in which a samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln.

This week, a much more important use of the fax machine will be used as Missouri’s current verbal commits will be faxing in their National Letters of Intent in order to solidify their place among Missouri’s scholarship football players for the 2022 season.

Heading into this week Missouri’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 17th at Rivals and 11th at 247. Those rankings will ebb as teams land surprise landings and decommitments but that’s where the Tigers stand before the fax attacks start flying.

We will be updating this story as the 2022 recruiting class takes shape and the official NLI’s come in. Congratulations to all our new football Tigers! M-I-Z...

December 15th

Tavorus Jones

#161 recruit in the nation, #12 running back in the nation, #25 recruit from Texas

Hometown: El Paso, TX

High School: Burges

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5’11”/205 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.9)

247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9350)

Recruited by: Curtis Luper

Armand Membou

#24 offensive guard in the nation, #7 recruit from Missouri

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO

High School: Lee’s Summit North

Position: Offensive Guard

Height/Weight: 6’5”/305 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8801)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson & Casey Woods

Luther Burden III

#5 recruit in the nation, #1 receiver in the nation, #1 recruit from Illinois

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

High School: East St. Louis (Illinois)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6’2”/205 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 5-star (6.1)

247 Composite Ranking: 5-star (0.9966)

Recruited by: Eli Drinkwitz & Bush Hamdan

Marquis Gracial

#17 defensive tackle in the nation, #5 recruit from Missouri

Hometown: St. Charles, MO

High School: St. Charles

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6’5”/295 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.8)

247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9243)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith

Mekhi Miller

#60 wide receiver in the nation, #2 recruit from Kansas

Hometown: Overland Park, KS

High School: Blue Valley North

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6’1”/180 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8721)

Recruited by: Bush Hamdan & Casey Woods

Jalen Marshall

#48 defensive tackle in the nation, #6 recruit from Kansas

Hometown: Overland Park, KS

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6’5”/275 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.6)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8693)

Recruited by: Eli Drinkwtiz & Casey Woods

Isaac Thompson

#201 recruit in the nation, #14 safety in the nation, #3 recruit from Missouri

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

High School: St. Louis University High School

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6’0”/194 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.8)

247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9192)

Recruited by: Charlie Harbison & Steve Wilks

Valen Erickson

#41 offensive tackle in the nation, #10 recruit from Illinois

Hometown: Chicago, IL

High School: St. Rita

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6’6”/315 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8646)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson

Ja’Marion Wayne

#78 wide receiver in the nation, #11 recruit from Missouri

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

High School: Parkway West

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6’3”/171 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)

247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9031)

Recruited by: Bush Hamdan & Eli Drinkwitz

Max Whisner

#39 tight end in the nation, #16 recruit from Missouri

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO

High School: Lee’s Summit

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6’6”/240 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.6)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8647)

Recruited by: Casey Woods

Tristan Wilson

#36 offensive guard in the nation, #19 recruit from Missouri

Hometown: Lebanon, MO

High School: Lebanon

Position: Offensive Guard

Height/Weight: 6’5”/300 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.6)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8647)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson & Casey Woods

Marcus Scott II

#31 cornerback in the nation, #46 recruit from Texas

Hometown: Conroe, TX

High School: Conroe

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6’2”/168 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.8)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8891)

Recruited by: Aaron Fletcher

Xavier Simmons

#15 inside linebacker in the nation, #9 recruit from North Carolina

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

High School: Northwest Guilford

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6’3”/215 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8810)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith

Sam Horn

#68 recruit in the nation, #5 quarterback in the nation, #6 recruit from Georgia

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

High School: Collins Hill

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6’3”/180 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.9)

247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9464)

Recruited by: Eli Drinkwitz & Charlie Harbison