UPDATES: Early Signing Period 2021 for #NewZou2022

The first ever fax machine, named the “printing telegraph”, was invented in 1843.
The samurai were officially abolished as a caste in Japanese society during the Meiji Restoration in 1867.
Abraham Lincoln was assassinated at Ford’s Theater in 1865.
Which means there was a 22-year window in which a samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln.
This week, a much more important use of the fax machine will be used as Missouri’s current verbal commits will be faxing in their National Letters of Intent in order to solidify their place among Missouri’s scholarship football players for the 2022 season.
Heading into this week Missouri’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 17th at Rivals and 11th at 247. Those rankings will ebb as teams land surprise landings and decommitments but that’s where the Tigers stand before the fax attacks start flying.
We will be updating this story as the 2022 recruiting class takes shape and the official NLI’s come in. Congratulations to all our new football Tigers! M-I-Z...
December 15th
Tavorus Jones
#161 recruit in the nation, #12 running back in the nation, #25 recruit from Texas
The next in the line of Mizzou running backs ♂️ @Tavorus3 is a #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/ab0bBbBvDw— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: El Paso, TX
High School: Burges
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5’11”/205 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.9)
247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9350)
Recruited by: Curtis Luper
Armand Membou
#24 offensive guard in the nation, #7 recruit from Missouri
Crossing the state to keep another star at— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
It's official, @armandmembou is a #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/tAeUFkXn2h
Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO
High School: Lee’s Summit North
Position: Offensive Guard
Height/Weight: 6’5”/305 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8801)
Recruited by: Marcus Johnson & Casey Woods
Luther Burden III
#5 recruit in the nation, #1 receiver in the nation, #1 recruit from Illinois
. . .@lutherburden3 is #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/SO6CqeV1X3— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
High School: East St. Louis (Illinois)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6’2”/205 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 5-star (6.1)
247 Composite Ranking: 5-star (0.9966)
Recruited by: Eli Drinkwitz & Bush Hamdan
Marquis Gracial
#17 defensive tackle in the nation, #5 recruit from Missouri
This one is @gracial_marquis is joining that Trench 〽ob #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/38iaLPKJ1g— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: St. Charles, MO
High School: St. Charles
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’5”/295 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.8)
247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9243)
Recruited by: D.J. Smith
Mekhi Miller
#60 wide receiver in the nation, #2 recruit from Kansas
Another big-time WR from KC @Mekhi4Miller is officially a #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/7NjVagxjUw— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: Overland Park, KS
High School: Blue Valley North
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6’1”/180 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8721)
Recruited by: Bush Hamdan & Casey Woods
Jalen Marshall
#48 defensive tackle in the nation, #6 recruit from Kansas
Trench 〽ob checking in— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the squad @JalenMarshall03 #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/K2vNaaqust
Hometown: Overland Park, KS
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’5”/275 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.6)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8693)
Recruited by: Eli Drinkwtiz & Casey Woods
Isaac Thompson
#201 recruit in the nation, #14 safety in the nation, #3 recruit from Missouri
Lou to the @isaacthompson__ has his stripes #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/a3JMYATTtL— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
High School: St. Louis University High School
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6’0”/194 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.8)
247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9192)
Recruited by: Charlie Harbison & Steve Wilks
Valen Erickson
#41 offensive tackle in the nation, #10 recruit from Illinois
Add another on the OL @ValenErickson is headed to CoMo #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/1lB70Cbitn— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: Chicago, IL
High School: St. Rita
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’6”/315 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8646)
Recruited by: Marcus Johnson
Ja’Marion Wayne
#78 wide receiver in the nation, #11 recruit from Missouri
Keeping the theme rolling @Jamarionwayne2 is a #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/iu17aWOGA5— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
High School: Parkway West
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6’3”/171 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)
247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9031)
Recruited by: Bush Hamdan & Eli Drinkwitz
Max Whisner
#39 tight end in the nation, #16 recruit from Missouri
Another Missouri standout— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the @maxwhisner01 #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/VPRPkji2q4
Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO
High School: Lee’s Summit
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6’6”/240 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.6)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8647)
Recruited by: Casey Woods
Tristan Wilson
#36 offensive guard in the nation, #19 recruit from Missouri
@Tristan73Wilson is officially a #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/3PyqUEKuBQ— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: Lebanon, MO
High School: Lebanon
Position: Offensive Guard
Height/Weight: 6’5”/300 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.6)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8647)
Recruited by: Marcus Johnson & Casey Woods
Marcus Scott II
#31 cornerback in the nation, #46 recruit from Texas
⬇ @MarcusScottII1 is headed to the #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/BnLD3isGSQ— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: Conroe, TX
High School: Conroe
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6’2”/168 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.8)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8891)
Recruited by: Aaron Fletcher
Xavier Simmons
#15 inside linebacker in the nation, #9 recruit from North Carolina
NC ▶ MO— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the @Xmansimmons #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/aU7eZyAaRH
Hometown: Greensboro, NC
High School: Northwest Guilford
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6’3”/215 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 3-star (5.7)
247 Composite Ranking: 3-star (0.8810)
Recruited by: D.J. Smith
Sam Horn
#68 recruit in the nation, #5 quarterback in the nation, #6 recruit from Georgia
Starting our day with a big-time QB @_sam_horn is officially a Tiger #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/HP0cnd5q7t— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Hometown: Suwanee, GA
High School: Collins Hill
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6’3”/180 pounds
Rivals Ranking: 4-star (5.9)
247 Composite Ranking: 4-star (0.9464)
Recruited by: Eli Drinkwitz & Charlie Harbison
