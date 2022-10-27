BREAKING: 3-star Defensive End Serigne Tounkara Commits to Mizzou

Missouri went over a month between the commitment of Logan Reichert and Phillip Roche. That was an agonizing 34 days! We were so brave to endure it. Props to us.

Luckily, Eli Drinkwitz decided that was an unacceptable amount of time to wait between additions to the ‘23 roster and, a mere 16 days later, hit us with the newest verbal commit to the New Zou ‘23.

The bat-signal went up at 11:48 CST...

...and 11 minutes later we were rewarded with the reveal:

Get to know: Serigne Tounkara

Hometown: League City, TX

High School: Clear Springs

Position: Strongside Defensive End

Ht/Wt: 6’3” / 240

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.7

247Composite Ranking: Unranked

Total announced offers: 5

Offers to note: Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, SMU

At 6’3”, 240 pounds he’s certainly not the largest guy on the field at any given moment but his highlight film features him as an interior linemen in four-man fronts and an defensive end in their three-man front packages. He shows plenty of versatility as he’s able to bull rush through interior blocks as well as whip a tackle on his way to the quarterback. He has good hands, good pursuit, and his film has plenty of sacks and moments of tracking down receivers on inside screens. Highlights are highlights for a reason but I’m definitely intrigued.

Tounkara is the second defensive lineman committed in the ‘23 class as well as the second Texan. Welcome to Mizzou, Serigne!