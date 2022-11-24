BREAKING: 3-Star Louisiana Wide Receiver Commits to Mizzou

Thanksgiving week is a tremendous time to take it easy at work, get together with family, gear up for beating Arkansas, eating way too much food...and, oh yeah, ADDING SOME BLOOD TO COLUMBIA.

Daniel Blood, to be exact. Behold!

Get to know: Daniel Blood

Hometown: Destrehan, LA

High School: Destrehan High School

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6’0” / 175

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.5

247Composite Ranking: 3-star, 0.8378

Total announced offers: 16

Offers to note: Air Force, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane

What they’re saying:

Daniel Blood, 3⭐️ WR from Destrehan, Louisiana, has committed to Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 24, 2022

BREAKING 2023 WR Daniel Blood has committed to Missouri



Read: https://t.co/0VhO40315f pic.twitter.com/nqjuMFnaKX — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 24, 2022

Blood is the third wide receiver commitment to the ‘23 class, joining 3-star speedster Marquis Johnson and blue-chipper Joshua Manning (Nick DeLoach is listed as a receiver but is projected to play corner at Mizzou). The Tigers lose Barrett Banister - and probably Tauskie Dove - at the end of this year so adding 2-3 new guys to the receiving corps is a good move. Blood is an overlooked prospect as you can tell by the regional flavoring of his offers but wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler sees something that he definitely wants and the Tigers were able to poach away the Louisiana native with his lone P5 offer.

Welcome to Mizzou, Daniel!