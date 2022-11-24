BREAKING: 3-Star Louisiana Wide Receiver Commits to Mizzou

Thanksgiving week is a tremendous time to take it easy at work, get together with family, gear up for beating Arkansas, eating way too much food...and, oh yeah, ADDING SOME BLOOD TO COLUMBIA.
Daniel Blood, to be exact. Behold!
Thankful #MIZ #NWO #committed @NastyWideOuts @CoachDrinkwitz pic.twitter.com/Zy25HGyeWN— Daniel Blood (@DBlood10_) November 24, 2022
Get to know: Daniel Blood
Hometown: Destrehan, LA
High School: Destrehan High School
Position: Wide Receiver
Ht/Wt: 6’0” / 175
Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.5
247Composite Ranking: 3-star, 0.8378
Total announced offers: 16
Offers to note: Air Force, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane
What they’re saying:
Daniel Blood, 3⭐️ WR from Destrehan, Louisiana, has committed to Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 24, 2022
BREAKING 2023 WR Daniel Blood has committed to Missouri— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 24, 2022
Read: https://t.co/0VhO40315f pic.twitter.com/nqjuMFnaKX
Blood is the third wide receiver commitment to the ‘23 class, joining 3-star speedster Marquis Johnson and blue-chipper Joshua Manning (Nick DeLoach is listed as a receiver but is projected to play corner at Mizzou). The Tigers lose Barrett Banister - and probably Tauskie Dove - at the end of this year so adding 2-3 new guys to the receiving corps is a good move. Blood is an overlooked prospect as you can tell by the regional flavoring of his offers but wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler sees something that he definitely wants and the Tigers were able to poach away the Louisiana native with his lone P5 offer.
Welcome to Mizzou, Daniel!
Loading comments...