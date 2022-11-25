 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

JUCO Linebacker Triston Newson commits to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s 14th commitment of the 2023 class.

By Sam Snelling
/ new
mizzou football recruiting graphic 2022

There’s always a slight bit of trepidation whenever there’s a commitment sans Bat signal, but considering it’s Game Day and Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz has other things on his mind it’s understandable we might miss a timely alert.

Missouri’s smaller 14 man class got another addition with the early signing period looming when Northeast Mississippi Junior College Linebacker Triston Newson committed to the Tigers.

Newson is wrapping up a huge Sophomore season at Northeast where he captured the Conference Defensive Player of the year behind 107 tackles and 56 assists. The Tigers offered Newson on November 7th, and he committed to Mizzou over offers from Indiana, Washington State, and Memphis, among other group of five offers.

Get to know: Triston Newson

Hometown: Independence, MS

Previous School: Northeast Mississippi CC

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’2 / 225

Rivals Ranking: Not rated

247Composite Ranking: Not rated

Total announced offers: 17

Offers to note: Indiana, Washington State

Insert a quick take on his highlights.

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9078 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8956 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A N/A 3-star 0.8711 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8467 6'1 170
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8689 6'1 200
WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9111 6'3 190
CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8417 6'3 175
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 NA NA 6'2 220
OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4-star 5.9 4-star 0.8997 6'7 345
DB Phillip Roche Merrilville, IN 10/11/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8400 6'1 190
5.64 0.8760

Next Up In Mizzou Football Recruiting

Loading comments...