JUCO Linebacker Triston Newson commits to Mizzou

There’s always a slight bit of trepidation whenever there’s a commitment sans Bat signal, but considering it’s Game Day and Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz has other things on his mind it’s understandable we might miss a timely alert.

Missouri’s smaller 14 man class got another addition with the early signing period looming when Northeast Mississippi Junior College Linebacker Triston Newson committed to the Tigers.

Newson is wrapping up a huge Sophomore season at Northeast where he captured the Conference Defensive Player of the year behind 107 tackles and 56 assists. The Tigers offered Newson on November 7th, and he committed to Mizzou over offers from Indiana, Washington State, and Memphis, among other group of five offers.

Get to know: Triston Newson

Hometown: Independence, MS

Previous School: Northeast Mississippi CC

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’2 / 225

Rivals Ranking: Not rated

247Composite Ranking: Not rated

Total announced offers: 17

Offers to note: Indiana, Washington State

What they’re saying:

