JUCO Linebacker Triston Newson commits to Mizzou

There’s always a slight bit of trepidation whenever there’s a commitment sans Bat signal, but considering it’s Game Day and Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz has other things on his mind it’s understandable we might miss a timely alert.
Missouri’s smaller 14 man class got another addition with the early signing period looming when Northeast Mississippi Junior College Linebacker Triston Newson committed to the Tigers.
Committed— Triston Newson☔️ (@Triston500) November 25, 2022
Thankful @CoachGDavisFB @CedShell @CoachDjSmith @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouFootball #AGTG #LBZOU pic.twitter.com/uqlFJuzOwe
Newson is wrapping up a huge Sophomore season at Northeast where he captured the Conference Defensive Player of the year behind 107 tackles and 56 assists. The Tigers offered Newson on November 7th, and he committed to Mizzou over offers from Indiana, Washington State, and Memphis, among other group of five offers.
Get to know: Triston Newson
Hometown: Independence, MS
Previous School: Northeast Mississippi CC
Position: Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6’2 / 225
Rivals Ranking: Not rated
247Composite Ranking: Not rated
Total announced offers: 17
Offers to note: Indiana, Washington State
Insert a quick take on his highlights.
What they’re saying:
FB | Triston Newson, the new @NJCAAFootball Defensive Player of the Week, revisits his big game against Coahoma last week.— Northeast Tigers (@NEMCCTigers) October 26, 2022
Newson also brags on his fellow defensive teammates & his coaches.
“I love this defense. We just take it serious.”
#TigerTown pic.twitter.com/qMcO2sBbM2
Congrats Country !! Big things ahead !! Proud of you bro!! https://t.co/GdEG1VR0RW— AJ Erdely (@aj_erdely) November 25, 2022
Missouri grabs another commitment. This time from JUCO linebacker Triston Newson. https://t.co/RCV9yLyCoV— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) November 25, 2022
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9078
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8778
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8956
|6'0
|200
|K
|Blake Craig
|Liberty, MO
|6/5/2022
|2-star
|5.3
|NA
|NA
|5'11
|180
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8711
|6'0
|176
|DB
|Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
|Cahokia, IL
|6/25/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8467
|6'1
|170
|ATH
|Jamal Roberts
|St. Louis, MO
|7/3/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8689
|6'1
|200
|WR
|Joshua Manning
|Lee's Summit, MO
|7/21/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9111
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Shamar McNeil
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|7/30/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8417
|6'3
|175
|LB
|Brayshawn Littlejohn
|Gaffney, SC
|8/14/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|NA
|NA
|6'2
|220
|OT
|Logan Reichert
|Raytown, MO
|9/8/2022
|4-star
|5.9
|4-star
|0.8997
|6'7
|345
|DB
|Phillip Roche
|Merrilville, IN
|10/11/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8400
|6'1
|190
|5.64
|0.8760
Loading comments...