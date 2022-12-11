BREAKING: Former 5-Star Oklahoma Receiver Theo Wease Transfers to Mizzou

To date, the transfer portal season has been mostly negative for Mizzou. Losing backups isn’t fun but neither is losing projected starters on the offensive line. Or, perhaps, All-SEC caliber young receivers.

The only way to salve the sting of losing starters is to remedy it with starter-quality additions portaling in to your team. And, boy, did your Tigers make a statement in that department.

I got in that mode couldn't wait no longer had to take a turn.. #Miz pic.twitter.com/MPLWvyXDEe — Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) December 11, 2022

Eli Drinkwitz heard you liked 5-star wide receivers. So he replaced the outgoing 4-star wide receiver with an in-coming, experienced 5-star wide receiver. Folks, the man can absolutely recruit.

Get to know: Theo Wease, Jr.

Hometown: Allen, TX

High School: Allen

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 205 pounds

Rivals Ranking: 5-star, 6.1

247Composite Ranking: 5-star, 0.9903

Previous School: Oklahoma

The raw stats — height, weight, yardage, catches, yardage — make him look like a replicate of Tauskie Dove. However, Wease has much better yards-per-catch and yards-per-target numbers and, oh yeah, has caught 10 touchdowns in his career. His ‘22 stats might not have been as impressive as his sophomore campaign but a.) he was coming off of an injury that caused him to miss the entire ‘21 season, and b.) this year’s Oklahoma offense was, understandably, quite a bit less dynamic than previous iterations.

What they’re saying:

Here are some highlights in case you need ‘em:

Oklahoma Sooner Wr Theo Wease Jr has official entered the transfer portal.



-6’2 200 Pounds (Grad Transfer)



Career at Oklahoma

-64 Rec

-1044 Yards (16.3 Avg)

-10 Touchdowns



CB Productions pic.twitter.com/WKqzlXEX8H — Grant Long (@NMDgrant) November 30, 2022

As well as some thoughts from the experts.

Former five star recruit and Oklahoma transfer WR Theo Wease Jr. chooses #Mizzou. https://t.co/5TlL1i7B9T — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) December 11, 2022