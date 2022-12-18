 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Arkansas Tight End Commits to Mizzou

This is the 17th high school commitment for the 2023 recruiting class

By Nate Edwards
On Sunday Eli Drinkwitz treated the Missouri faithful to a curious tweet of dominos falling:

And of course everyone wanted to know: what the heck does that mean? A series of commitments? A series of transfers? A new coach addition?

For now the question is, at least, partially answered, as Ennis Rakestraw officially elected to return for the ‘23 season and Eli put up his bat signal:

So who was it?

Get to know: Jordon Harris

Hometown: Pine Bluff, AR

High School: Pine Bluff

Position: Tight End

Ht/Wt: 6’7”, 230 pounds

Rivals Ranking: Unranked

247Composite Ranking: Unranked

Total Offers: 7

Notable Offers: Air Force, Bowling Green, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, South Florida, Vanderbilt

Word is the Tigers like the idea of Harris possibly playing defensive end, whereas other school projected him as a tight end. Where he ends up will be determined much later next year but, for now, Missouri just brought on a diamond-in-the-rough player who can play either side of the field. Nifty piece to have!

We’ll have tape breakdown later on but, for now, welcome to Mizzou, Jordon!

