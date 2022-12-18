BREAKING: Arkansas Tight End Commits to Mizzou

On Sunday Eli Drinkwitz treated the Missouri faithful to a curious tweet of dominos falling:
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/zWsKK4CgSL— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 18, 2022
And of course everyone wanted to know: what the heck does that mean? A series of commitments? A series of transfers? A new coach addition?
For now the question is, at least, partially answered, as Ennis Rakestraw officially elected to return for the ‘23 season and Eli put up his bat signal:
#ZOU23 pic.twitter.com/XSN8js6FOa— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 18, 2022
So who was it?
C O M M I T T E D!!!! @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/1BaBUSsiCH— Jordon Harris (@iamjordon1) December 19, 2022
Get to know: Jordon Harris
Hometown: Pine Bluff, AR
High School: Pine Bluff
Position: Tight End
Ht/Wt: 6’7”, 230 pounds
Rivals Ranking: Unranked
247Composite Ranking: Unranked
Total Offers: 7
Notable Offers: Air Force, Bowling Green, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, South Florida, Vanderbilt
Word is the Tigers like the idea of Harris possibly playing defensive end, whereas other school projected him as a tight end. Where he ends up will be determined much later next year but, for now, Missouri just brought on a diamond-in-the-rough player who can play either side of the field. Nifty piece to have!
We’ll have tape breakdown later on but, for now, welcome to Mizzou, Jordon!
