 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Northwestern Transfer Lineman Portals to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s 20th commitment of the 2023 class.

By Sam Snelling
/ new
Syndication: Northwest Florida Daily News (nwfdn) Michael Snyder, The Northwest Florida Daily News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tis the season to be merry, and tis the season to shop the transfer portal.

Mizzou is in need of some Defensive Line depth, and Eli Drinkwitz and his staff went shopping for some Defensive Line talent and found Austin Firestone, a versatile D-line prospect from the 2022 class. Firestone was on a visit this past weekend and did not wait long to name Mizzou his new home.

Firestone committed to Northwestern in late 2021 and played some for the Wildcats as a true freshman, but not enough to burn a redshirt. So he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.

Get to know: Austin Firestone

Hometown: Niceville, FL

Previous School: Northwestern

Position: Defensive Line

Ht/Wt: 6’5 / 260

Rivals Ranking: 3-star / 5.7

247Composite Ranking: 3-star / 0.8837

Clearly things can change from his high school highlights, but he looks to have the size and mobility to be able to play multiple spots along the line.

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9141 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8981 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A 5.7 3-star 0.8824 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8578 6'2 175
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8789 6'1 200
WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9090 6'3 190
CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8642 6'3 175
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8558 6'2 220
OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8885 6'7 345
DB Phillip Roche Merrilville, IN 10/11/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8519 6'1 190
DE Serigne Tounkara League City, TX 10/27/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8614 6'3 240
WR Daniel Blood Destrehan, LA 11/24/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8644 6'0 175
LB Triston Newson Independence, MS 11/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8617 6'1 225
S Marvin Burks Jr. St. Louis, MO 12/4/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9011 6'2 195
TE Jordon Harris Pine Bluff, ARK 12/18/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8900 6'6 234
OL Brandon Solis Nashville, TN 12/19/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8644 6'8 260
5.64 0.8777

For now we aren’t including the transfers into the class but Fireston is the second Power Conference transfer to land at Missouri following the commitment of former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Theo Wease. We’ll have more on Firestone, and the rest of the transfer portal in the coming days.

Next Up In Mizzou Football Recruiting

Loading comments...