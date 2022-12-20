Northwestern Transfer Lineman Portals to Mizzou

Tis the season to be merry, and tis the season to shop the transfer portal.

Mizzou is in need of some Defensive Line depth, and Eli Drinkwitz and his staff went shopping for some Defensive Line talent and found Austin Firestone, a versatile D-line prospect from the 2022 class. Firestone was on a visit this past weekend and did not wait long to name Mizzou his new home.

Firestone committed to Northwestern in late 2021 and played some for the Wildcats as a true freshman, but not enough to burn a redshirt. So he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.

Get to know: Austin Firestone

Hometown: Niceville, FL

Previous School: Northwestern

Position: Defensive Line

Ht/Wt: 6’5 / 260

Rivals Ranking: 3-star / 5.7

247Composite Ranking: 3-star / 0.8837

Clearly things can change from his high school highlights, but he looks to have the size and mobility to be able to play multiple spots along the line.

What they’re saying:

Former Northwestern defensive end Austin Firestone has committed to Missouri, second Power Five transfer for the Tigers. https://t.co/dL8oO5DxVU — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 20, 2022

Northwestern DE transfer Austin Firestone goes in-depth on his #Mizzou official this past weekend, other schools involved, and timeline for a decision @PowerMizzoucom https://t.co/oePC9tHL3F — Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) December 20, 2022

Had a great official visit @MizzouFootball this weekend. Huge thanks to the staff and coaches. Go Tigers! @coach_peoples @RyanTrichel pic.twitter.com/zMFikf4kR2 — Austin Firestone (@AustinFireston1) December 19, 2022

The aforementioned Christmas addition is Austin Firestone, a former Northwestern DL from Niceville, Florida. https://t.co/xE1UZ3vst9 — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) December 20, 2022

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9141 6'7 225 DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240 QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8981 6'0 200 K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180 WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A 5.7 3-star 0.8824 6'0 176 DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8578 6'2 175 ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8789 6'1 200 WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9090 6'3 190 CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8642 6'3 175 LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8558 6'2 220 OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8885 6'7 345 DB Phillip Roche Merrilville, IN 10/11/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8519 6'1 190 DE Serigne Tounkara League City, TX 10/27/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8614 6'3 240 WR Daniel Blood Destrehan, LA 11/24/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8644 6'0 175 LB Triston Newson Independence, MS 11/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8617 6'1 225 S Marvin Burks Jr. St. Louis, MO 12/4/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9011 6'2 195 TE Jordon Harris Pine Bluff, ARK 12/18/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8900 6'6 234 OL Brandon Solis Nashville, TN 12/19/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8644 6'8 260 5.64 0.8777

For now we aren’t including the transfers into the class but Fireston is the second Power Conference transfer to land at Missouri following the commitment of former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Theo Wease. We’ll have more on Firestone, and the rest of the transfer portal in the coming days.