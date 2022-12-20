Northwestern Transfer Lineman Portals to Mizzou

Tis the season to be merry, and tis the season to shop the transfer portal.
Mizzou is in need of some Defensive Line depth, and Eli Drinkwitz and his staff went shopping for some Defensive Line talent and found Austin Firestone, a versatile D-line prospect from the 2022 class. Firestone was on a visit this past weekend and did not wait long to name Mizzou his new home.
Blessed… @MizzouFootball #committed #SEC pic.twitter.com/89sVrIPBUK— Austin Firestone (@AustinFireston1) December 20, 2022
Firestone committed to Northwestern in late 2021 and played some for the Wildcats as a true freshman, but not enough to burn a redshirt. So he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.
Get to know: Austin Firestone
Hometown: Niceville, FL
Previous School: Northwestern
Position: Defensive Line
Ht/Wt: 6’5 / 260
Rivals Ranking: 3-star / 5.7
247Composite Ranking: 3-star / 0.8837
Clearly things can change from his high school highlights, but he looks to have the size and mobility to be able to play multiple spots along the line.
What they’re saying:
Former Northwestern defensive end Austin Firestone has committed to Missouri, second Power Five transfer for the Tigers. https://t.co/dL8oO5DxVU— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 20, 2022
Northwestern DE transfer Austin Firestone goes in-depth on his #Mizzou official this past weekend, other schools involved, and timeline for a decision @PowerMizzoucom https://t.co/oePC9tHL3F— Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) December 20, 2022
Had a great official visit @MizzouFootball this weekend. Huge thanks to the staff and coaches. Go Tigers! @coach_peoples @RyanTrichel pic.twitter.com/zMFikf4kR2— Austin Firestone (@AustinFireston1) December 19, 2022
The aforementioned Christmas addition is Austin Firestone, a former Northwestern DL from Niceville, Florida. https://t.co/xE1UZ3vst9— Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) December 20, 2022
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9141
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8778
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8981
|6'0
|200
|K
|Blake Craig
|Liberty, MO
|6/5/2022
|2-star
|5.3
|NA
|NA
|5'11
|180
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8824
|6'0
|176
|DB
|Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
|Cahokia, IL
|6/25/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8578
|6'2
|175
|ATH
|Jamal Roberts
|St. Louis, MO
|7/3/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8789
|6'1
|200
|WR
|Joshua Manning
|Lee's Summit, MO
|7/21/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9090
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Shamar McNeil
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|7/30/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8642
|6'3
|175
|LB
|Brayshawn Littlejohn
|Gaffney, SC
|8/14/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8558
|6'2
|220
|OT
|Logan Reichert
|Raytown, MO
|9/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8885
|6'7
|345
|DB
|Phillip Roche
|Merrilville, IN
|10/11/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8519
|6'1
|190
|DE
|Serigne Tounkara
|League City, TX
|10/27/2022
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8614
|6'3
|240
|WR
|Daniel Blood
|Destrehan, LA
|11/24/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8644
|6'0
|175
|LB
|Triston Newson
|Independence, MS
|11/25/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8617
|6'1
|225
|S
|Marvin Burks Jr.
|St. Louis, MO
|12/4/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9011
|6'2
|195
|TE
|Jordon Harris
|Pine Bluff, ARK
|12/18/2022
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8900
|6'6
|234
|OL
|Brandon Solis
|Nashville, TN
|12/19/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8644
|6'8
|260
|5.64
|0.8777
For now we aren’t including the transfers into the class but Fireston is the second Power Conference transfer to land at Missouri following the commitment of former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Theo Wease. We’ll have more on Firestone, and the rest of the transfer portal in the coming days.
Loading comments...