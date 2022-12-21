UPDATES: Early National Signing Period 2022 for #Zou23

The first ever fax machine, named the “printing telegraph”, was invented in 1843.
The samurai were officially abolished as a caste in Japanese society during the Meiji Restoration in 1867.
Abraham Lincoln was assassinated at Ford’s Theater in 1865.
Which means there was a 22-year window in which a samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln.
This week, a much more important use of the fax machine will be used as Missouri’s current verbal commits will be faxing in their National Letters of Intent in order to solidify their place among Missouri’s scholarship football players for the 2023 season.
Heading into this week Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class ranks 32nd at Rivals and 37th at 247. Those rankings will ebb as teams land surprise landings and decommitments but that’s where the Tigers stand before the fax attacks start flying.
We will be updating this story as the 2023 recruiting class takes shape and the official NLI’s come in. Congratulations to all our new football Tigers! M-I-Z...
December 21st, 2022
9:24a - Sam Williams - Defensive End - Hogansville, GA
Next up for #ZOU23 is @williams_chs!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/E2TW2SPjVI— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
9:18a - Joshua Manning - Wide Receiver - Lee’s Summit, MO
Another Missouri standout staying home - @joshmanning121 joins #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/dXoXRAkdJ0— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
9:11a - Daniel Blood - Wide Receiver - Destrehan, LA
.@DBlood10_ a wideout from Destrehan, La. is the newest member of #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/y2pLEG2lT0— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
9:04a - Brayshawn Littlejohn - Linebacker - Gaffney, SC
Next member of #ZOU23 to ✍️ is @Brayshawn22!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/vUy8yXN1lf— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
8:53a - Triston Newson - Linebacker - Independence, MS
An @NJCAAFootball Division I First-Team All-America selection, welcome @Triston500 to #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/DoDtvYyeUU— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
8:40a - Shamar McNeil - Cornerback - Plantation, FL
Adding an American Heritage product - @shamarmcneiljr - to #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/DsYTAUBcGx— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
8:28a - Logan Reichert - Offensive Line - Raytown, MO
From Kansas City, #ZOU23's newest addition is @LoganReichert4!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/jVs7hYdNnK— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
8:23a - Marquis Johnson - Wide Receiver - Dickinson, TX
Next up is @_SpeedyQuis from Dickinson, Texas.#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/P0SCMIgoZS— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
8:18a - Austin Firestone - Defensive End - Niceville, FL (Northwestern Transfer)
Another transfer for #ZOU23 - Welcome @AustinFireston1 to the Tigers!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/S7ypldkhie— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
8:09a - Jordon Harris - Tight End - Pine Bluff, AR
.@iamjordon1 is next up for #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xIjOXWnmpO— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
8:02a - Serigne Tounkara - Defensive End - League City, TX
From Texas to CoMo, welcome @SerigneT97 to #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/DHDtiQsoYT— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
7:55a - Brett Norfleet - Tight End - St. Charles, MO
From O'Fallon, Mo., welcome @brettnorfleet5 to #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KxIEJRqRB9— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
7:45a - Marvin Burks - Safety - St. Louis, MO
Welcome to #ZOU23 @marvinburks7!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/1V5kx7shb1— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
7:41a - Blake Craig - Kicker - Liberty, MO
.@blake_craig19 is in for #ZOU23!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/J5DaQqho1T— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
7:20a - Brandon Solis - Offensive Line - Nashville, TN
Next up for #ZOU23 is @brandonsolis08 out of Nashville, Tennessee!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/frcQdgnXI5— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
7:10a - Jakhai Lang - Defensive End - Troy, MO
Next NLI is in! Welcome @Jahkai0 to #ZOU23.#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9mpl6NqnQh— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
6:48a - Theo Wease, Jr. - Wide Receiver - Allen, TX (Oklahoma Transfer)
First up for #ZOU23 is transfer wideout @_theowease!#WELCOME2TH3ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BAKsAHVtou— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 21, 2022
