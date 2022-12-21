UPDATES: Early National Signing Period 2022 for #Zou23

The first ever fax machine, named the “printing telegraph”, was invented in 1843.

The samurai were officially abolished as a caste in Japanese society during the Meiji Restoration in 1867.

Abraham Lincoln was assassinated at Ford’s Theater in 1865.

Which means there was a 22-year window in which a samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln.

This week, a much more important use of the fax machine will be used as Missouri’s current verbal commits will be faxing in their National Letters of Intent in order to solidify their place among Missouri’s scholarship football players for the 2023 season.

Heading into this week Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class ranks 32nd at Rivals and 37th at 247. Those rankings will ebb as teams land surprise landings and decommitments but that’s where the Tigers stand before the fax attacks start flying.

We will be updating this story as the 2023 recruiting class takes shape and the official NLI’s come in. Congratulations to all our new football Tigers! M-I-Z...

9:24a - Sam Williams - Defensive End - Hogansville, GA

9:18a - Joshua Manning - Wide Receiver - Lee’s Summit, MO

9:11a - Daniel Blood - Wide Receiver - Destrehan, LA

9:04a - Brayshawn Littlejohn - Linebacker - Gaffney, SC

8:53a - Triston Newson - Linebacker - Independence, MS

8:40a - Shamar McNeil - Cornerback - Plantation, FL

8:28a - Logan Reichert - Offensive Line - Raytown, MO

8:23a - Marquis Johnson - Wide Receiver - Dickinson, TX

8:18a - Austin Firestone - Defensive End - Niceville, FL (Northwestern Transfer)

8:09a - Jordon Harris - Tight End - Pine Bluff, AR

8:02a - Serigne Tounkara - Defensive End - League City, TX

7:55a - Brett Norfleet - Tight End - St. Charles, MO

7:45a - Marvin Burks - Safety - St. Louis, MO

7:41a - Blake Craig - Kicker - Liberty, MO

7:20a - Brandon Solis - Offensive Line - Nashville, TN

7:10a - Jakhai Lang - Defensive End - Troy, MO

6:48a - Theo Wease, Jr. - Wide Receiver - Allen, TX (Oklahoma Transfer)