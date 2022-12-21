 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: Mizzou flips Wake Forest commit on National Signing Day

This is Missouri’s 19th high school commitment of the 2023 class.

By Josh Matejka
/ new
mizzou football recruiting graphic 2022

How’s that for starting National Signing Day — and Gasparilla Bowl Week™ — off right?

Early on NSD, Eli Drinkwitz tweeted those sweet, sweet words that gives us all the warm and tinglies inside: “Flipmas Season.”

After a brief wait, it was revealed — somewhat surreptitiously, I might add — that the flip was Sam Williams, a DE commit out of Georgia who had previously been committed to...

WAKE FOREST?!

That’s a spicy bit of information a few days before the Demon Deacons and Tigers are set to square off in Tampa!

Welcome to the program, Mr. Williams! Let’s learn more about you!

Get to know: Sam Williams

Hometown: Hogansville, Ga.

High School: Callaway

Position: DT

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 265 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.5, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8500, 3-star

Total announced offers: 12

Offers to note: Wake Forest, Colorado, Georgia Tech, West Virginia

Is calling Williams a DE a bit of a misnomer? Maybe. That’s how he’s listed on many of his recruiting profiles. But in many of his highlights, he’s playing on the interior, and his style of play would suit an interior role better. He’s not the fastest guy in the world but he’s strong with a tenacious first effort. One would have to imagine Mizzou thinks they can put some extra muscle on his frame and keep him inside to be a run-stuffing tackle for many years to come. It is, however, good to know he has experience on the outside if it ever came to that.

Once again, welcome to Mizzou, Mr. Williams! M-I-Z!

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9141 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8981 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A 5.7 3-star 0.8824 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8578 6'2 175
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8789 6'1 200
WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9090 6'3 190
CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8642 6'3 175
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8558 6'2 220
OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8885 6'7 345
DB Phillip Roche Merrilville, IN 10/11/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8519 6'1 190
DE Serigne Tounkara League City, TX 10/27/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8614 6'3 240
WR Daniel Blood Destrehan, LA 11/24/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8644 6'0 175
LB Triston Newson Independence, MS 11/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8617 6'1 225
S Marvin Burks Jr. St. Louis, MO 12/4/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9011 6'2 195
TE Jordon Harris Pine Bluff, ARK 12/18/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8900 6'6 234
OL Brandon Solis Nashville, TN 12/19/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8644 6'8 260
DE Sam Williams Hogansvilla, GA 12/21/2022 3-star 5.50 3-star 0.8500 6'4" 265
5.64 0.8762

Next Up In Mizzou Football Recruiting

Loading comments...