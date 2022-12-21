BREAKING: Mizzou flips Wake Forest commit on National Signing Day

How’s that for starting National Signing Day — and Gasparilla Bowl Week™ — off right?

Early on NSD, Eli Drinkwitz tweeted those sweet, sweet words that gives us all the warm and tinglies inside: “Flipmas Season.”

After a brief wait, it was revealed — somewhat surreptitiously, I might add — that the flip was Sam Williams, a DE commit out of Georgia who had previously been committed to...

WAKE FOREST?!

️



Congratulations to our players who were able to sign today! We are so proud of you and can’t wait to see you play on Saturday’s in the fall! #ᴄᴏᴍᴍɪᴛᴛᴏᴡɪɴ #ᴄᴀᴠꜱᴏɴᴛᴏᴘ ⚫️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/xZZY69VTmS — Callaway Football (@CavsRecruits) December 21, 2022

That’s a spicy bit of information a few days before the Demon Deacons and Tigers are set to square off in Tampa!

Welcome to the program, Mr. Williams! Let’s learn more about you!

Get to know: Sam Williams

Hometown: Hogansville, Ga.

High School: Callaway

Position: DT

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 265 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.5, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8500, 3-star

Total announced offers: 12

Offers to note: Wake Forest, Colorado, Georgia Tech, West Virginia

Is calling Williams a DE a bit of a misnomer? Maybe. That’s how he’s listed on many of his recruiting profiles. But in many of his highlights, he’s playing on the interior, and his style of play would suit an interior role better. He’s not the fastest guy in the world but he’s strong with a tenacious first effort. One would have to imagine Mizzou thinks they can put some extra muscle on his frame and keep him inside to be a run-stuffing tackle for many years to come. It is, however, good to know he has experience on the outside if it ever came to that.

Once again, welcome to Mizzou, Mr. Williams! M-I-Z!