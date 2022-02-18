Lets talk recruiting, shall we?

As it stands now, Missouri is maintaining the new standard of recruiting as it pertains to the 2023 class. There are just two current commitments, Brett Norfleet and Jahki Lang, both St. Louis area commitments but still... This is looking like the makings of another top 25 rated class for Eli Drinkwitz and company.

That said, don’t be surprised if Missouri is especially picky with the offers that they give out in this cycle. If you checked out Nate Edwards’ last edition of Roster Math, you would’ve seen Missouri has a very light senior class of just 8 players. Not just that, but Drink has made it clear that he’s adjusted to the new world of recruiting by fully utilizing the transfer portal to plug in more immediate needs. All of that’s to say, Missouri will probably add multiple more high school players, but they’ll probably be pretty selective and take less than usual. For reference, they took 17 high school players in 2022, and I don’t know that we’ll see a number that’s approaching that.

Status Updates

Cayden Green, 4-Star OT from Lees Summit, MO

Missouri has been in on Green for a while. They were one of his first reported offers going all the way back in September of 2020. Green has all the makings of a special offensive talent, and would be a massive win to keep a player of his magnitude in his home state. It’s currently reported that Oklahoma is the front runner, but Oklahoma had another highly sought after player defect from Norman and head to Columbia. I’m keeping my eye on this one.

Miles McVay, 4 Star OT from East St. Louis, IL

McVay, while not technically an in-state recruit, is close enough to almost consider himself one. He’s accumulated a long laundry list of offers, and hasn’t begun making cuts on those schools but it’s been said that Alabama is a strong contender. Missouri, Michigan State, and Illinois are also making McVay a priority.

Missouri signing McVay would continue their talent upgrade in the trenches. If Missouri is going to get to where they want to be in the SEC, they’ll have to better, bigger and faster lineman and that is McVay.

Logan Reichert, 4-Star OL from Raytown, MO

Are you starting to see the trend?

Missouri has a great opportunity to solidify their offensive line for years to come with the addition of some combination of these three players.

Reichert is an absolute mauler and has seen his stock rise rapidly in the past year. Missouri was his first SEC offer back in April of 2021, and since then he’s added offers from Michigan, Georgia, Florida and LSU, among others. It remains to be seen if Missouri’s early discovery could lead to a national recruiting win, but fending off some of the nation’s elite is a great way to continue showing the rest of the country that you can’t just come into Missouri and raid the best talent.

