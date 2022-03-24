Mizzou Football: Recruiting Updates

With spring football now on the horizon, the on-field work is pretty much done until the players come back for the summer session. In reality though, the next three to four months are absolutely huge from a recruiting perspective. Missouri, and all other FBS institutions are currently in the “quiet period”.

Here’s the NCAA definition of exactly what a quiet period is:

A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.

In short, you can’t make visits to high schools or recruit off of the campus.

I’m a fan of these periods because it’s a really nice way to get kids who are transferring after signing day on campus so that they can really get a feel for the university but also it’s nice for the juniors who will be seniors in the fall to come onto campus without using one of those coveted official visits. (OV’s for 2023 players can begin on April 1st!)

That’s how visits like this happen!

This past weekend, 5-Star prospect Samuel M’Pemba made a visit and he actually brought some company as well. Former Ladue teammates, and current JUCO DT Jelani Davis accompanied M’Pemba and it seemed like the visit was well received by both players.

Davis enjoyed the visit so much, that just a short time later....

I’m a pretty big fan of Davis. He’s got nice size, deceptive speed for a defensive tackle, and pretty quick hands. He has some positional versatility as well, as he’s lined up outside occasionally as well. He committed as a PWO, so he’s fighting an uphill battle, but I wouldn’t be entirely shocked if he somehow cracked the depth chart at some point this year.

Players to Watch

Cayden Green; OL, C/O 2023

This is a very good thing for Missouri fans.

Letting go and letting God… pic.twitter.com/C5FQOOikoP — Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) March 23, 2022

Cayden Green has been a strong priority in this cycle for the Missouri staff for a while now and to their credit, they made the top five schools for the blue chip prospect. No telling when an actual decision will be made, but this is a great step in the right direction for Missouri.

Dierre Hill, RB; C/O 2025

Hill, out of Vashon HS in St. Louis, is coached by former Missouri wide receiver Will Franklin and he’s got an uber talented freshman to build around. Since the end of his freshman season, Hill has received quite the attention from schools and has gotten other power five offers from Arkansas, Nebraska and Illinois. 2025 is a long time from now, but I think it’s important to keep eyes on one of the next potential crown jewels of the St. Louis area.

Here’s a small highlight from Hill. Talk about electric.

A’Marion Peterson, RB; C/O 2023

Is Curtis Luper going to go down to Texas and steal another 4-Star running back?

It isn’t that unlikely with Peterson including Missouri into his top six late last month. There’s still a long way to go, and there’s some stiff competition but Missouri has made a pretty strong impression it seems.

Peterson has some smash to his game. The kid just bounces off of other guys. Here’s a nice clip.

Robert Grigsby, iOL; C/O 2023

A first look at Grigsby’s tape shows that he’s a plus athlete who would thrive in a zone blocking system. He moves well in space, pulls efficiently and he absolutely finishes plays. Another underrated quality; HIS FEET ARE ALWAYS MOVING. He’s always driving and finishing with his legs.

Grigsby has a long list of G5 offers, and a pretty strong list of power five offers as well. However, at this point in time the only schools in the SEC to offer are Missouri and Ole Miss. With a strong senior season, that could definitely change but if it does, they’ll have been in on him early.

agtg… blessed to receive an offer from Mizzou! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xG4GX3X4kP — big grizz . (@RobertGrigsby_) March 8, 2022

Check out his film!

Other offers to note: