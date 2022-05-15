BREAKING: Baylor DL Josh Landry Transfers to Missouri

Did you think we were done with the ‘22 recruiting class? Did you think Missouri couldn’t possibly take in another transfer? Or another defensive lineman?

You fool! Recruiting never stops, the transfer portal is constantly portal-ing, and you can NEVER have too many defensive linemen with experience.

Enter: Josh Landry:

Despite not seeing a bat signal from the head man in charge, Missouri has seemingly added the former blue-chip lineman out of Houston’s Lamar high school to the scrum of new faces that occupies the interior defensive linemen room, eager to replace the top three players of last year in Kobe Whiteside, Akial Byers, and Mekhi Wingo.

We did, however, have Mizzou’s most veteran defensive line coach give out his version of the bat signal, a good indicator that this is legit.

Landry committed to Baylor in May of 2017 as a 4-star weakside defensive end. Over three seasons he bulked up from 250 to 285 as of last year. However, he was only able to see the field for 300 snaps over 9 games in his 3-year career with the bears. He leaves Waco with a ledger of 12 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 1 run stuff. He will arrive in Columbia with two years left to play if he wants to take advantage of the COVID bonus year.

The 2021 Baylor defense ranked 13th in SP+ while Oklahoma State’s ranked 4th and the Drinkwitz staff has now plucked a defensive lineman from both schools who would have a difficult journey to seeing the field as a starting role at their respective former schools. As to whether they will start for Mizzou or how many snaps they will see will be decided much later and BK will provide his analysis later this week on this most recent addition. For now, the Tigers enjoy increased depth at a position that will, almost exclusively have new players featured this upcoming year and Mizzou is back at the 85 scholarship limit.