BREAKING: Jack Abraham transfers to Mizzou

Jayden Daniels went to LSU. J.T. Daniels transferred to West Virginia. Gerry Bohanon chose South Florida. And Jack Abraham was weighing his options between Mizzou and FCS Austin Peay.

Eli Drinkwitz was dangerously close to striking out for the cycle in ‘22, losing potential transfer quarterbacks to a P5 school, G5 school and an FCS school.

Fear not! The cycle has been broken!

Yes, you read that correctly: Jack will be joining the program as a walk-on player. Now, you should 100% believe that, if he were to win the starting quarterback job, he’ll absolutely be placed on scholarship. But that’s to be determined in the fall; as of right now, he’ll be paying his way through his seventh (!) college football season.

Look at his career you see a guy who has been pretty accurate despite an uncomfortable amount of interceptions. But he does a decent job of avoiding sacks and is willing to run it which, again, is a huge upgrade over last year’s QB1.

BK will provide analysis later this week but, for now, Eli Drinkwitz and his offensive staff finally have they transfer quarterback they’ve been looking for. Welcome to Columbia, Jack!