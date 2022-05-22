JUCO Defensive Back Les “LJ” Hewitt Commits to Mizzou

While the transfer portal has been all the rage in college recruiting these days, the original, old-school version of the transfer portal was school recruiting players from the junior college ranks.

And with a notable absence of quality transfer portal players, Missouri has been hitting the JUCO ranks hard the past two weeks, landing Demariyon Houston last week.

This week? Its defensive back LJ Hewitt:

Hewitt is an unranked JUCO defensive back currently enrolled in Gulf Coast Community College for the class of 2023. However, he is looking to reclassify to the class of 2022 and is expected to be on campus for the summer sessions.

Get to know: L.J. Hewitt

Hometown: Samford, FL

Former School: Gulf Coast Community College

Position: CB

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 175 lbs.

Rivals Ranking (High School): Unranked

247Composite Ranking (High School): Unranked

Total announced offers (High School): 2

Offers to note (High School): Iowa State, Mississippi State

Analysis will come later this week but the sophomore will have four years available to play three years. He played last year at Holmes Community College and racked up 14 solo tackles and an interception.

Welcome to The Zou, L.J.!