4-star QB Gabarri Johnson commits to Missouri

Ladies and gentlemen, moms and dads (but especially moms), I feel compelled to report that Eli Drinkwitz is at it again.

Just a few days after reviving our collective interest in the class of 2023, Drink has added another key piece to his next recruiting class. Reaching deep into the Pacific Northwest, Drink and Bush Hamdan secured the commitment of four-star QB Gabarri Johnson.

This is a big get for a number of reasons. First, a highly coveted QB is always an eye-opener. Second, with the football future of Sam Horn in question, Drink appears to be reshuffling his long-term plans for the position. Johnson would fit nicely into the equation, especially if Drinkwitz brings on a one-year transfer. Third, the timing of this commitment suggests Mizzou has the ability to get the guys they want. Johnson was only offered by Mizzou on April 8 and just recently visited campus. That’s a whirlwind recruitment for a guy nearly 2,000 miles away from CoMo.

But I digress. This is another huge recruiting win for Mizzou under Eli Drinkwitz, one that positions the 2023 class well to follow up the banger that was 2022.

Get to know: Gabarri Johnson

Hometown: Tacoma, Wa.

High School: Lincoln

Position: QB

Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 190 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 4-star, 5.8

247Composite Ranking: 4-star, 0.9045

Total announced offers: 9

Offers to note: Arizona State, Arkansas, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Dare I say that Johnson has just a little bit of James Franklin in his game? He’s not quite as big as Franklin, but his tape gives me Tanklin vibes. He’s not blazing fast, but he’s a smart, physical runner. His arm isn’t the strongest, but he makes good decisions and seems comfortable throwing on the run. This is a bit of a different profile than the gunslinger that is Sam Horn, but Drinkwitz does have a background in working with dual threat QBs.

What they’re saying:

