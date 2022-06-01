JUCO Offensive Lineman Ma’Kyi Lee Commits to Mizzou

First it was cornerback L.J. Hewitt. Then wide receiver Demariyon Houston. Now Missouri adds another JUCO prospect, this time an offensive lineman from Coffeyville Community College.

The 6’6” 315 pound offensive tackle got his Missouri offer on May 22nd and wasted no time getting on campus, taking an official visit on May 29th and, now, committing on the first day of June.

Get to know: Ma’Kyi Lee

Hometown: Metairie, LA

Former School: Coffeyville Community College

Position: OT

Ht/Wt: 6’6”, 315 lbs.

Rivals Ranking (High School): Unranked

247Composite Ranking (High School): Unranked

Total announced offers (High School): 5

Offers to note (High School): Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan

BK and I like to remind you to not listen to what coaches say but rather listen to what they do. So however you view Missouri’s current roster - and, in this case, the offensive line - it seems clear that the staff believed they absolutely needed another tackle to add to the mix. Is it because Bobby Lawrence/Mitchell Walters/et al aren’t ready? Is it because Hyrin White’s injury will cause him to miss the season? Is it a mix of both? Time will tell but, for now, this signing apparently fills a need on this team.

Welcome to The Zou, Ma’Kyi!