Cahokia DB Nicholas DeLoach commits to Mizzou

Just a week after taking his official visit, Cahokia Athlete Nicholas DeLoach Jr committed to play his college football at Missouri.

DeLoach is a track and field star athlete who played mostly on the offensive side of the ball for his high school. Cahokia came down to Mizzou for a 7-on-7 play and the Mizzou staff was impressed enough with DeLoach to have him down for an official visit. On the visit, DeLoach was offered a scholarship.

Playing Wide Receiver, DeLoach has been targeted to play defensive back for the Tigers. Cahokia, in Metro East St. Louis, is a smaller school in Illinois Class 2A.

Get to know: Nicholas DeLoach, Jr

Hometown: Cahokia, IL

High School: Cahokia High

Position: Athlete (Defensive Back)

Ht/Wt: 6’1 / 170

Rivals Ranking: NR

247Composite Ranking: NR

Total announced offers: 4

Offers to note: Northern Illinois, Illinois State, Northern Iowa

