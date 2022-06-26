 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cahokia DB Nicholas DeLoach commits to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s 6th commitment of the 2023 class.

By Sam Snelling
Just a week after taking his official visit, Cahokia Athlete Nicholas DeLoach Jr committed to play his college football at Missouri.

DeLoach is a track and field star athlete who played mostly on the offensive side of the ball for his high school. Cahokia came down to Mizzou for a 7-on-7 play and the Mizzou staff was impressed enough with DeLoach to have him down for an official visit. On the visit, DeLoach was offered a scholarship.

Playing Wide Receiver, DeLoach has been targeted to play defensive back for the Tigers. Cahokia, in Metro East St. Louis, is a smaller school in Illinois Class 2A.

Get to know: Nicholas DeLoach, Jr

Hometown: Cahokia, IL

High School: Cahokia High

Position: Athlete (Defensive Back)

Ht/Wt: 6’1 / 170

Rivals Ranking: NR

247Composite Ranking: NR

Total announced offers: 4

Offers to note: Northern Illinois, Illinois State, Northern Iowa

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9234 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8789 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9045 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.30 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A N/A 3-star 0.8600 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 NA NA NA NA 6'1 170
