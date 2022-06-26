Cahokia DB Nicholas DeLoach commits to Mizzou

Just a week after taking his official visit, Cahokia Athlete Nicholas DeLoach Jr committed to play his college football at Missouri.
COMMITTED @CoachDrinkwitz @donald9_donald @CoachDocGooden @coachalpogue @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/5FhHMXcqV5— Nicholas DeLoach Jr. (@NicholasDeLoac5) June 26, 2022
DeLoach is a track and field star athlete who played mostly on the offensive side of the ball for his high school. Cahokia came down to Mizzou for a 7-on-7 play and the Mizzou staff was impressed enough with DeLoach to have him down for an official visit. On the visit, DeLoach was offered a scholarship.
Playing Wide Receiver, DeLoach has been targeted to play defensive back for the Tigers. Cahokia, in Metro East St. Louis, is a smaller school in Illinois Class 2A.
Get to know: Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
Hometown: Cahokia, IL
High School: Cahokia High
Position: Athlete (Defensive Back)
Ht/Wt: 6’1 / 170
Rivals Ranking: NR
247Composite Ranking: NR
Total announced offers: 4
Offers to note: Northern Illinois, Illinois State, Northern Iowa
What they’re saying:
Just talked to Nicholas Deloach Jr. about his commitment to Missouri. Talented three-sport athlete at Cahokia HS. Here's a story by @pHalfacre_STL from earlier this springhttps://t.co/RLvnKjmSG1— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 26, 2022
Coming off his official visit to #Mizzou, Cahokia (Ill.) ATH @NicholasDeLoac5 has committed to the Tigers, he talked with @PowerMizzoucom about his decision below: https://t.co/c8QPYvG0IA— Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) June 26, 2022
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9234
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8789
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9045
|6'0
|200
|K
|Blake Craig
|Liberty, MO
|6/5/2022
|2-star
|5.30
|NA
|NA
|5'11
|180
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'0
|176
|DB
|Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
|Cahokia, IL
|6/25/2022
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|6'1
|170
|5.65
|0.8917
Loading comments...