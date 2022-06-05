Homegrown kicker Blake Craig commits to Mizzou

The heir to Harrison Mevis’ throne may have just been decided. Blake Craig committed to Mizzou only a few days after receiving an offer from Mizzou tight ends and special teams coach Erik Link on Friday.
100% Committed! #MIZ23 @CoachErikLink @CoachKyleKrantz @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouSnipers @Coach_Radke @KohlsKicking @CoachALierman @JonesgGreg @LNEagleFootball @Coach_MEK2 @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/gdtzlPa43Y— Blake Craig (@blake_craig19) June 5, 2022
Get To Know: Blake Craig
Hometown: Liberty, MO
Former School: Liberty North
Position: Kicker
Ht./Wt.: 5’11”/180 lbs.
Rivals Ranking: Unranked
247 Sports Ranking: Unranked
It remains to be seen if Craig can fill the massive shoes that Mevis will leave, but he has a proven track record. Craig is currently ranked as the #2 overall kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking. He was 13/17 on field goal attempts in his junior year, and 57/58 on extra points.
Welcome to the ‘Zou, Blake!
