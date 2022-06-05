Homegrown kicker Blake Craig commits to Mizzou

The heir to Harrison Mevis’ throne may have just been decided. Blake Craig committed to Mizzou only a few days after receiving an offer from Mizzou tight ends and special teams coach Erik Link on Friday.

Get To Know: Blake Craig

Hometown: Liberty, MO

Former School: Liberty North

Position: Kicker

Ht./Wt.: 5’11”/180 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: Unranked

247 Sports Ranking: Unranked

It remains to be seen if Craig can fill the massive shoes that Mevis will leave, but he has a proven track record. Craig is currently ranked as the #2 overall kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking. He was 13/17 on field goal attempts in his junior year, and 57/58 on extra points.

Welcome to the ‘Zou, Blake!