BREAKING: Lee’s Summit WR Joshua Manning Commits to Mizzou

Better late than never, right?
On July 2nd Manning announced on Twitter than he would be committing the next day. When that day came he posted another tweet saying that he was postponing his commitment to a date in the future to be determined. The popular sentiment at the time was that Manning was primed to commit to K-State but Drinkwitz made an 11th-hour NIL pitch that caused Manning to pause and reassess.
And...well...here we are!
Breaking: Missouri beats Kansas State for 4️⃣star WR Joshua Manning.— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) July 22, 2022
More from Manning: https://t.co/WhjP6Gmw61 pic.twitter.com/s4GK6zYx8Z
Manning plays football, basketball, and runs track as well so he’s certainly a versatile athlete. The 4-star from Lee’s Summit High School finished his junior campaign with 69 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns and had been entertaining offers from every midwestern school plus a few west coast institutions as well.
Get to know: Joshua Manning
Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO
High School: Lee’s Summit
Position: Wide Receiver
Ht/Wt: 6’2” / 195
Rivals Ranking: 5.8 (4-star)
247Composite Ranking: 0.9074 (4-star)
Total announced offers: 20
Offers to note: Kansas State, Nebraska, California, Illinois, Notre Dame, Stanford, Washington, Wisconsin
What they’re saying:
L-E-T-S Goooooooo!!!!!!!!!! #nWo pic.twitter.com/dFEHqsesdn— Coach Jacob Peeler (@NastyWideOuts) July 22, 2022
COMMITMENT ALERT— Rivals (@Rivals) July 22, 2022
Mizzou has landed a commitment from four-star WR Joshua Manning (@joshmanning121)
He breaks down his decision with @Rivals_Clint: https://t.co/b39jOBFHem pic.twitter.com/2tmRQ4ruo6
Lee's Summit's WR Joshua Manning (@joshmanning121) commits to #Mizzou -- "It's down the street, I believe in Coach Drink's vision" pic.twitter.com/SAMTQZHu2X— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 22, 2022
Joshua Manning has committed to the University of Missouri.— Sidelines - Kansas State (@SSN_KState) July 22, 2022
