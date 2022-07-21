 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Lee’s Summit WR Joshua Manning Commits to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s 8th commitment of the 2023 class and 3rd blue-chip recruit.

By Nate Edwards
Better late than never, right?

On July 2nd Manning announced on Twitter than he would be committing the next day. When that day came he posted another tweet saying that he was postponing his commitment to a date in the future to be determined. The popular sentiment at the time was that Manning was primed to commit to K-State but Drinkwitz made an 11th-hour NIL pitch that caused Manning to pause and reassess.

And...well...here we are!

Manning plays football, basketball, and runs track as well so he’s certainly a versatile athlete. The 4-star from Lee’s Summit High School finished his junior campaign with 69 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns and had been entertaining offers from every midwestern school plus a few west coast institutions as well.

Get to know: Joshua Manning

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO

High School: Lee’s Summit

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6’2” / 195

Rivals Ranking: 5.8 (4-star)

247Composite Ranking: 0.9074 (4-star)

Total announced offers: 20

Offers to note: Kansas State, Nebraska, California, Illinois, Notre Dame, Stanford, Washington, Wisconsin

What they’re saying:

....

