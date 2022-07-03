Mizzou Lands Three-Star RB/ATH Jamal Roberts from St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis

Well, happy Fourth of July weekend....and “Lou To The Zou”.

We have certainly heard that recruiting signal a lot since Eli Drinkwitz took over as Mizzou’s head coach, and it’s continuing with this 2023 class.

With the seventh overall commitment in this class, Jamal Roberts becomes the latest — joining Brett Norfleet and Jakhai Lang as in-state commitments. Roberts comes from a high school that is one of the best in the St. Louis area after winning the Class 3 State Championship last season.

Roberts was one of many targets who attended “The Summit” recruiting weekend in COMO — and the big-time event made the impression for a commitment.

Roberts is a three-star running back/athlete from St. Mary’s High School and is ranked as a Top 25 player in the state of Missouri from the 2023 class, according to Rivals and 247Sports.

According to his high school stats from STLToday, Roberts had 14 total touchdowns last season. In their Class 3 State Championship Game, he rushed for 114 yards on 12 carries — which just so happened to be played at Faurot Field.

This has the potential to be a quality and underrated pickup as Roberts has gathered some decent Power Five offers recently — and Drinkwitz continuing the St. Louis recruiting momentum is never a bad thing.

Get to know: Jamal Roberts

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

High School: St. Mary’s High School

Position: RB/ATH

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 200 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.6

247Composite Ranking: Three-star, 0.8600

Total announced offers: 16

Offers to note: Kansas State, Florida State, Arizona State

Roberts is making impressive plays on both sides of the ball here, showing some speed, quickness, athleticism, and aggressiveness. He has the potential to be a valuable depth piece for Mizzou in the future.

What they’re saying:

St. Mary’s running back commits to Mizzou. https://t.co/rwFvGzMk9p — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 3, 2022