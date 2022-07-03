Mizzou Lands Three-Star RB/ATH Jamal Roberts from St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis

Well, happy Fourth of July weekend....and “Lou To The Zou”.
We have certainly heard that recruiting signal a lot since Eli Drinkwitz took over as Mizzou’s head coach, and it’s continuing with this 2023 class.
With the seventh overall commitment in this class, Jamal Roberts becomes the latest — joining Brett Norfleet and Jakhai Lang as in-state commitments. Roberts comes from a high school that is one of the best in the St. Louis area after winning the Class 3 State Championship last season.
Roberts was one of many targets who attended “The Summit” recruiting weekend in COMO — and the big-time event made the impression for a commitment.
#MIZ @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/U6lIfBynU4— Jamal Roberts (@0fficialmal20) June 23, 2022
Committed!!! @MizzouFootball @Ken_Turner_ @Tpolley29 @CoachLoop @CoachDrinkwitz #MIZ pic.twitter.com/4VC1FpjjCi— Jamal Roberts (@0fficialmal20) July 3, 2022
Roberts is a three-star running back/athlete from St. Mary’s High School and is ranked as a Top 25 player in the state of Missouri from the 2023 class, according to Rivals and 247Sports.
According to his high school stats from STLToday, Roberts had 14 total touchdowns last season. In their Class 3 State Championship Game, he rushed for 114 yards on 12 carries — which just so happened to be played at Faurot Field.
This has the potential to be a quality and underrated pickup as Roberts has gathered some decent Power Five offers recently — and Drinkwitz continuing the St. Louis recruiting momentum is never a bad thing.
Get to know: Jamal Roberts
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
High School: St. Mary’s High School
Position: RB/ATH
Ht/Wt: 6-1, 200 lbs
Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.6
247Composite Ranking: Three-star, 0.8600
Total announced offers: 16
Offers to note: Kansas State, Florida State, Arizona State
Roberts is making impressive plays on both sides of the ball here, showing some speed, quickness, athleticism, and aggressiveness. He has the potential to be a valuable depth piece for Mizzou in the future.
What they’re saying:
St. Mary’s running back commits to Mizzou. https://t.co/rwFvGzMk9p— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 3, 2022
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9234
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8789
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9045
|6'0
|200
|K
|Blake Craig
|Liberty, MO
|6/5/2022
|2-star
|5.30
|NA
|NA
|5'11
|180
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'0
|176
|DB
|Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
|Cahokia, IL
|6/25/2022
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|6'1
|170
|ATH
|Jamal Roberts
|St. Louis, MO
|7/3/2022
|3-star
|5.60
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'1
|200
