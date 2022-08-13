Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn Commits to Mizzou

Late last Friday night Eli Drinkwtiz tweeted out an enthusiastic version of the bat-signal tweet that we have grown accustomed to and then promptly deleted it.

Six minutes later, Drink reworded his tweet to promise something good coming in the near future rather than something good happening now:

What a tonight! Good news coming soon #ZOU23 pic.twitter.com/FTjWeF9r6X — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) August 6, 2022

Well...the future is now! And, behold! South Carolina Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn committed to the Tigers via Instagram Live early on Saturday night. Littlejohn is a bit of an unknown in the recruiting rankings, but the staff must be high enough on him to take his commitment this early in the season.

Get to know: Brayshawn Littlejohn

Hometown: Gaffney, SC

High School: Gaffney

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’2”, 222 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.5 rating

247Composite Ranking: Unranked

Total announced offers: 15

Offers to note: Air Force, Army, Appalachian State, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama

What they’re saying:

Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker from South Carolina, announces on Instagram that he’s committed to Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/NEjJyi0JhG — Missouri Sports Podcast (@MizzouSportsPod) August 13, 2022

South Carolina linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn has committed to #Mizzou. Story from @SeanW_Rivals https://t.co/sydIM6flPc — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) August 13, 2022