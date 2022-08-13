 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn Commits to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s tenth commitment of the 2023 class.

By Nate Edwards
mizzou football recruiting graphic 2022

Late last Friday night Eli Drinkwtiz tweeted out an enthusiastic version of the bat-signal tweet that we have grown accustomed to and then promptly deleted it.

Six minutes later, Drink reworded his tweet to promise something good coming in the near future rather than something good happening now:

Well...the future is now! And, behold! South Carolina Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn committed to the Tigers via Instagram Live early on Saturday night. Littlejohn is a bit of an unknown in the recruiting rankings, but the staff must be high enough on him to take his commitment this early in the season.

Get to know: Brayshawn Littlejohn

Hometown: Gaffney, SC

High School: Gaffney

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’2”, 222 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.5 rating

247Composite Ranking: Unranked

Total announced offers: 15

Offers to note: Air Force, Army, Appalachian State, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9081 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8953 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A N/A 3-star 0.8711 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8467 6'1 170
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8585 6'1 200
WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9111 6'3 190
CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8417 6'3 175
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 NA NA 6'2 220
5.61 0.8763

