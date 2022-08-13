Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn Commits to Mizzou

Late last Friday night Eli Drinkwtiz tweeted out an enthusiastic version of the bat-signal tweet that we have grown accustomed to and then promptly deleted it.
Six minutes later, Drink reworded his tweet to promise something good coming in the near future rather than something good happening now:
What a tonight! Good news coming soon #ZOU23 pic.twitter.com/FTjWeF9r6X— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) August 6, 2022
Well...the future is now! And, behold! South Carolina Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn committed to the Tigers via Instagram Live early on Saturday night. Littlejohn is a bit of an unknown in the recruiting rankings, but the staff must be high enough on him to take his commitment this early in the season.
Get to know: Brayshawn Littlejohn
Hometown: Gaffney, SC
High School: Gaffney
Position: Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6’2”, 222 lbs
Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.5 rating
247Composite Ranking: Unranked
Total announced offers: 15
Offers to note: Air Force, Army, Appalachian State, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama
What they’re saying:
Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker from South Carolina, announces on Instagram that he’s committed to Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/NEjJyi0JhG— Missouri Sports Podcast (@MizzouSportsPod) August 13, 2022
South Carolina linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn has committed to #Mizzou. Story from @SeanW_Rivals https://t.co/sydIM6flPc— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) August 13, 2022
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9081
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8778
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8953
|6'0
|200
|K
|Blake Craig
|Liberty, MO
|6/5/2022
|2-star
|5.3
|NA
|NA
|5'11
|180
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8711
|6'0
|176
|DB
|Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
|Cahokia, IL
|6/25/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8467
|6'1
|170
|ATH
|Jamal Roberts
|St. Louis, MO
|7/3/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8585
|6'1
|200
|WR
|Joshua Manning
|Lee's Summit, MO
|7/21/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9111
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Shamar McNeil
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|7/30/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8417
|6'3
|175
|LB
|Brayshawn Littlejohn
|Gaffney, SC
|8/14/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|NA
|NA
|6'2
|220
|5.61
|0.8763
