UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2022-2023

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2022-2023 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them.

August 30th, 2022

Marcus Clarke

Position: Cornerback

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8653 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Mike Rumph (Miami-FL)

Hometown: Winter Park, FL

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Four Years if he gets a waiver to play immediately, three years if not

Landing Spot: Missouri