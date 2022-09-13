Recruiting Reset: Logan Reichert is exactly what the doctor ordered for Missouri’s offensive line

I come to you with good news, Mizzou fans. I know, that’s been rare the past few days. Missouri landed a very significant commitment last week from one of the top-rated players in the state. His name is Logan Reichert and he reportedly stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 345 pounds. To say he is a large man would be an insult to other large men.

The 4-star offensive tackle officially committed to the Tigers on Thursday, although the commitment has apparently been on the down low for months.

Reichert has a close, personal tie to the university. His mother is a Mizzou alumn, and he’s visited campus close to a dozen times over the past calendar year. It always seemed as if he was a Missouri lean, even prior to his commitment date. I think that’s part of why his commitment felt a bit inevitable, and wasn’t celebrated nearly as much as it should have been.

This was a significant get for the Tigers. Their offensive line is in desperate need of reinforcements, in particular at the tackle spot he played in high school. But can he play tackle at the next level? Let’s break it down.

Where he fits: So, this is always part of the question with a lineman of Reichert’s size. He’s athletic, but is he athletic enough to go against SEC edge rushers? It’s a fair question. That said, Larry Borom is a recent example of a similarly sized offensive tackle coming in and playing at an extraordinary high level at Missouri.

#Mizzou offensive tackle commit Logan Reichert is crazy physical in the run game. Would very much not want to line up across from him. pic.twitter.com/xkRB7XcQcr — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 13, 2022

Reichert played a good amount at both tackle spots last year, but it seems like he’s settled in at almost exclusively at left tackle this season. The limited film available doesn’t show enough reps in pass protection to give a good gauge on how he would fare against the high-level competition he would see at the next level. For that reason, it’s nearly impossible to say where he’ll land at the next level. My best guess is the Tigers will start him out at tackle and if it goes poorly then he could kick inside.

When he’ll play: Have you, uhh, watched Missouri’s offensive line this season? The opportunity is going to be there, but it’s unfair to expect any freshman to realistically come in and play right away. Missouri is expecting to replace at least Hyrin Morrison-White (barring medical redshirt) and Zeke Powell after the season. Javon Foster, Bobby Lawrence, Xavier Delgado, Connor Wood and Richard Taylor could all be gone at the end of the year, as well. I just named six players listed on Missouri’s 2-deep along the offensive line. Opportunity exists to play early and often if Reichert is able to quickly make the transition.

I mean, look at this nonsense. Logan Reichert completely caves the defensive line. G'luck. pic.twitter.com/2BBkWNamGv — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 13, 2022

What it all means: Missouri needed an influx of talent along its offensive line in the worst way. It got worked up front against Kansas State, and that doesn’t portend good things for what the rest of the season will look like against SEC competition. The Tigers’ only blue chip offensive line additions over the last decade are Evan Boehm (2012), Andy Bauer (2014) and AJ Harris (2015). You can now add Reichert to that list. Here’s to hoping his career resembles that of Boehm’s, and he’s able to avoid the injuries which took their toll on both Bauer and Harris.