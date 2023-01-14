BREAKING: Former Arizona State Defensive End Joe Moore III Transfers to Mizzou

You know what helps assuage the sadness of losing a multi-year starting, All-SEC caliber defensive end to the transfer portal? BRINGING A FORMER BLUE CHIP DEFENSIVE END IN THROUGH THE PORTAL YEAH BABY

Get to know: Joe Moore III

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

High School: Cardinal Ritter

Position: DE

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 245 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.8, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8858, 3-star

Offers to note: Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado

All you old heads probably remember the name Joe Moore as a running back for Missouri back from 1968-1970 who set the single-season rushing yardage record that held for 19 years. Yes, this is his son.

Much like his father, this Joe Moore played football in St. Louis but has been a strongside defensive end for his career instead of a running back. He was a talented enough piece at Cardinal Ritter that he was a blue-chip prospect that wound up jumping on the sinking ship known as Herm Edwards’ Arizona State Sun Devils. Now that the implosion is completed, JM3 looked elsewhere and committed to Washington relatively quickly. However, he decommitted soon after amid rumors that the hometown school was active in bringing him back. And, lo, here we are.

Looking at the stats Moore looks to be a similar replication of the skillset Trajan Jeffcoat had: play the run, be the “second guy” sack guy, etc. He had a 83% tackle rate last year (which isn’t great) and only generated pressure on the quarterback on 6% of his 272 pass rush attempts (also not great) but, remember, Arizona State stunk and a change of scenery and scheme could absolutely do him some good.

Regardless, welcome back home Joe! Glad you made the correct choice the second time around.