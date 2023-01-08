Mizzou adds Florida Safety transfer Tre’Vez Johnson

The ferocious Missouri Tiger secondary has its latest addition.

Sunday afternoon, Florida safety transfer Tre’Vez Johnson announced he would transfer to Mizzou following three seasons in Gainesville.

Johnson, a former three-star recruit, appeared in 34 games for Florida over the past three seasons, mainly seeing time in the STAR position, a position that Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented into the system prior to the 2022 season.

In his career, Johnson has recorded 65 total tackles, one sack, three interceptions, nine pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. He started nine games this past season and posted a season-high four tackles against these Mizzou Tigers in the October Gators’ victory.

He will likely work to fill the hole Martez Manuel left when he announced his decision to forego his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Daylan Carnell served as the STAR in the bowl game, so it’ll likely be between those two to anchor the STAR position.

The addition of Johnson compliments Mizzou’s so-called ‘Death Row,’ which refers to the team’s secondary. Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. already announced their decisions to return alongside Jaylon Carlies as well.

Johnson became the second Mizzou commit of the day, joining Eastern Michigan OL transfer Marcellus Johnson, who announced his decision to join the Tigers Sunday morning.

Last year, Mizzou persuaded Florida transfer linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper to join the Tigers, and he became one of Mizzou’s top defensive playmakers this season. Those expectations may be lofty for Johnson, but he will fit right in with a veteran-savvy defense looking to cause more havoc.

Welcome to the ZOU, Tre’Vez!

Get to know: Tre’Vez Johnson

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Previous School: Florida

Position: Safety

Ht/Wt: 5’11”, 194 lbs

Visits To Note: Auburn, USC and South Carolina