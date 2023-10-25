WATCH Rock M Radio LIVE: 5-star Wide Reciever Ryan Wingo Commitment Reaction

A little bit of a big story is happening today. That’s good because with it being a bye week, we could use some football news.

Five-Star WR Ryan Wingo is set to make his Commitment later this afternoon



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7wbkq7JVzU pic.twitter.com/XmlVtyLbqC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 25, 2023

St. Louis native and SLUH product Ryan Wingo committed to Texas today just after 4 pm Central time. Wingo is a consensus 5-star prospect and one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country. In the 247sports.com composite ranking he’s currently rated as the 24th best prospect overall, and the 7th best WR. On Rivals he has the coveted 6.1 rating as the 19th best prospect in the country.

Mizzou was amongst the finalists for Wingo who also considered Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Miami. Although most forecasters had this as a two team race with Mizzou and Texas. Perhaps the recruitment isn’t over? Who knows, in the meantime let's talk about it.

