BREAKING: In-State 3-Star tight end (OL?) commits to Mizzou

You know Eli Drinkwitz loves recruiting tight ends to start his recruiting classes.

You know Eli Drinkwitz loves his tight ends to be blockers.

And you know Eli Drinkwitz loves recruiting the state of Missouri.

Whit Hafer checked all those boxes when he became the first Missouri commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. And, now, he has a friend who hits all the same notes as well.

The bat signal went up. Eyes turned to the sky. And who should answer the call?

Get to know: Ryan Jostes

Hometown: Washington, Mo.

High School: Washington

Position: TE / OL

Ht/Wt: 6’6”, 285 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.6, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8650, 3-star

Total announced offers: 15

Offers to note: Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, kansas, Kentucky, Louisville

Currently the only Hudl film Jostes has is of him playing basketball. Which is neat.

But you can also find game film on various recruiting websites and...boy, it’s a fun watch.

Jostes is the rare tight end/nose guard two-way player. He wear #99. And on offense, he is 95% offensive tackle, 5% guy-that-you-don’t-suspect-will-get-targeted-for-a-pass.

There’s a few clips out there of him creating outside pressure on defense but the rest of it is him in pass pro knocking the crud out of some weaselly 14-year old or pancaking his defender into the ground. I enjoyed myself, highly recommend.

At 6’6”, 285 pounds, and a mere 17 years old, it’s highly unlikely that he’s being brought to the Tigers to continue his tight end career. He has the skill set and frame to be an ass-kicking offensive lineman and the staff seems to project him to that position as well.

Although he can make catches through hella contact. The dude has some soft hands.

Regardless, welcome to Mizzou, Ryan!