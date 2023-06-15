BREAKING: 3-Star Quarterback Aidan Glover commits to Mizzou

It seems like the only high school recruiting news Missouri fans have been hearing lately is negative stuff about decommitments and how there’s only two high schoolers who have given their verbal commitment to the Tigers.

Time to break that streak baby! I know it’s been awhile so here’s how it typically goes...

First, the hint:

Then, the bat signal:

And then, finally, the news:

Get to know: Aidan Glover

Hometown: Collierville, TN

High School: Collierville

Position: QB

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 193 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.7, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8589, 3-star

Total announced offers: 33

Offers to note: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Memphis, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Virginia

You can watch his HUDL film here, if you’re interested. The highlights from his junior year are mostly him throwing to WIDE open dudes which is boring and unhelpful.

There are a few plays where he throws a very pretty deep ball with good placement but, again, the dudes are being covered by the air that they breath and very little else so I would certainly hope he could throw a pretty ball to hit them in stride.

There are a few plays where he shows good improvisation and a solid ability to scoot through traffic to gain positive yards. His straight line running speed is impressive for high school, certainly.

With Daniel Kaelin turning coat and committing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers Missouri needed to find a quarterback for this class and it sure seems like this is their guy. You need on in every class just in case and Glover has a good offer list, including almost every G5 out there plus Oklahoma State and Houston, two programs who like to score points and are good at quarterback evals.

You’ll also notice Glover boasts offers from some smart kid schools as well, including Northwestern, Stanford, and Yale. I would assume that means his grades are in order, if that was a concern of yours.

It’ll be fun to watch his senior year and see how he develops over the fall before coming to Columbia to ply his trade. Welcome to the Zou, Aidan!