BREAKING: In-State 3-Star athlete Jude James commits to Mizzou

Its always good to bring in in-state talent to help build your roster for the future especially if said player can make an impact on both sides of the ball. This Friday, Eli Drinkwitz got a recruit that fits that bill.

Jude James, who currently plays 105.9 miles from Faurot Field became the fourth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. He’s the third so far that is from the Show Me State.

Get to know: Jude James

Hometown: St. Charles, MO

High School: Francis Howell

Position: WR/S

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 200 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 3-star

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 17

Offers to note: Army, Memphis, Missouri State, Navy, Toledo, UNLV, Wyoming

If your interested in film, take a look at his HUDL highlights. This film is from the 2022 season.

Big brother Missouri beat out Missouri State and Southeast Missouri State for James’ talents as well as Memphis, Barry Odom’s UNLV Running Rebels and service academies Army and Navy.

James’ size alone makes him an appealing recruit. On the offensive side he uses his body and size to make deep contested catches while being able to run through traffic. He also adds value to the run and screen game by being able to block as well.

On the defensive side of the ball he is not afraid to come down hill and when he does he will hit you from the safety position. According to his twitter account, James caught 584 yards on 27 catches equally an impressive 21.6 yards per reception. He scored a total of eight times while adding 119 total tackles, four interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and a score on the defensive side of the ball.

It’s better to think of James as an ATH rather than a WR or S because he’s pretty talented and possesses the skill to play both.

He seems poised for a big senior year with Francis Howell in the St. Louis area. Last year, James and the Vikings won its first ever Missouri State Football Championship. The team defeated Osage High School at Faurot Field and hopefully James’ creates more memorable moments in Columbia in the near future.

Welcome to the Zou, Jude!