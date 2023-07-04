Four-star wide receiver James Madison II commits to Mizzou for 2024

On March 4, 1809, James Madison made a commitment to the United States when was inaugurated as the fourth president of the still relatively new democracy inside of the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

Over 214 years later, another James Madison made a commitment to the United States…to play for the University of Missouri’s football team. Fittingly, Madison announced his commitment on America’s birthday. How patriotic!

Madison II is the ninth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. After picking Mizzou over Florida State, Madison II will join high school teammates Justin Bodford and Nicholas Rodriguez in Columbia, both of whom committed to the Tigers within the past couple of days.

Get to know: James Madison II

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Position: Wide receiver

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 203 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 4-star

24/7 Composite Ranking: 4-star

Total announced offers: 24

Offers to note: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M

As seen above, there weren’t many opposing defensive backs who could contain Madison’s elite combination of size, speed and agility. Despite being on the taller and heavier side for a wide receiver, he’s an elite after-the-catch creator; there’s a little Quentin Johnston in Madison’s game. Madison’s 6’8” wingspan is a huge plus for his catch radius and also increases his ceiling as an outside blocker.

According to 24/7 Sports and MaxPreps, Madison II racked up 19 catches for 407 yards (21.4 yards/reception!) and six touchdowns en route to an undefeated, 3M state title-winning season in 2022. He’ll be back for one more year, where he’ll look to lead the Raiders to consecutive state championships.

10 score and 14 years ago, James Madison swore to be a valiant leader of the United States. Now, the hope is that James Madison II can be the same for Missouri football.

What They’re Saying

BREAKING: Four-Star WR James Madison II tells me he has Committed to Mizzou!



The 6’3 195 WR from Fort Lauderdale, FL chose the Tigers over Florida State & Louisville



“I’m coming home! Let’s turn up!”https://t.co/0BPI5XSHa8 pic.twitter.com/5MZT80AvR0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2023