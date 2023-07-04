 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four-star wide receiver James Madison II commits to Mizzou for 2024

This is Missouri’s ninth commitment of the 2024 class.

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

On March 4, 1809, James Madison made a commitment to the United States when was inaugurated as the fourth president of the still relatively new democracy inside of the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

Over 214 years later, another James Madison made a commitment to the United States…to play for the University of Missouri’s football team. Fittingly, Madison announced his commitment on America’s birthday. How patriotic!

Madison II is the ninth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. After picking Mizzou over Florida State, Madison II will join high school teammates Justin Bodford and Nicholas Rodriguez in Columbia, both of whom committed to the Tigers within the past couple of days.

Get to know: James Madison II

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Position: Wide receiver

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 203 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 4-star

24/7 Composite Ranking: 4-star

Total announced offers: 24

Offers to note: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M

As seen above, there weren’t many opposing defensive backs who could contain Madison’s elite combination of size, speed and agility. Despite being on the taller and heavier side for a wide receiver, he’s an elite after-the-catch creator; there’s a little Quentin Johnston in Madison’s game. Madison’s 6’8” wingspan is a huge plus for his catch radius and also increases his ceiling as an outside blocker.

According to 24/7 Sports and MaxPreps, Madison II racked up 19 catches for 407 yards (21.4 yards/reception!) and six touchdowns en route to an undefeated, 3M state title-winning season in 2022. He’ll be back for one more year, where he’ll look to lead the Raiders to consecutive state championships.

10 score and 14 years ago, James Madison swore to be a valiant leader of the United States. Now, the hope is that James Madison II can be the same for Missouri football.

What They’re Saying

Mizzou 2024 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 2/25/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8614 6'7 230
TE-OL Ryan Jostes Washington, MO 3/11/2023 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8619 6'6 280
QB Aidan Glover Colliervillle, TN 6/15/2023 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8753 6'3 190
WR-S Jude James St. Charles, MO 6/30/2023 3-star N/A 3-star 0.8500 6'4 200
ATH Jackson Hancock Canton, GA 6/30/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 6'0 175
ATH Cam Dooley Valley, AL 7/1/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8567 6'4 195
DT Justin Bodford Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/2/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A 0.8385 6'1 290
LB Nicholas Rodriguez Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/3/2023 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.8850 6'1 190
WR James Madison II Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/4/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8971 6'3 190
CB Cameron Keys Lynn Haven, FL 7/4/2023 3-star 5.6 4-star 0.9034 6'0 160
5.6 0.8699

