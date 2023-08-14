WATCH Rock M Radio LIVE: 5-star DE Williams Nwaneri Commitment Reaction

Something big is brewing in Lee’s Summit!

I will be committing at Lee’s Summit North High School on August 14th at 3PM in the Gym. Everybody is welcome. Come show mad luv‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/d1UtsQguBC — ✞ Williams Nwaneri (@NwaneriWilliams) August 10, 2023

Kansas City native and Lee’s Summit North product Williams Nwaneri is committing today. Nwaneri is a consensus 5-star prospect and one of the best defensive line recruits in the country. In the 247sports.com’s composite ranking he’s the 3rd highest rated prospect overall in the entire 2024 class. He’s ranked 3rd in Rivals, and 1st amongst the Defensive Ends. Basically everyone has this young man ranked inside the top 5 with the exception of ESPN who has never been the best at ranking high school prospects. Take that for what it’s worth.

Mizzou is amongst the five schools Nwaneri is considering with Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, and Tennessee. Are they the favorites?

Tune in to find out!

