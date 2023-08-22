Mizzou Football Lands 2024 Alabama Defensive End Jaylen Brown

The Mizzou Football season officially kicks off next Thursday against South Dakota, but the recruiting never stops.
Great way to end a practice! #Chase2Dre4ms pic.twitter.com/Uio2Y4J7UH— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) August 22, 2023
On Tuesday, the program has added to their 2024 recruiting class with the addition of defensive end Jaylen Brown – from Madison, Alabama.
Committed!! @MizzouFootball @CoachDrinkwitz @coach_peoples @RyanTrichel @MaureyBland6 @JCJetsFootball @JCFB_Recruiting @Coach_ABurke @CoachMcgehee @AL7AFootball pic.twitter.com/xdGKzDHITx— Jaylen Brown (@jaylenbrown_93) August 22, 2023
Brown is a three-star prospect on Rivals and 247Sports who had some quality offers from Houston and Maryland.
Brown becomes the 13th commitment in Mizzou Football’s 2024 recruiting class, which currently ranks 48th in the country on Rivals.
Get to know: Jaylen Brown
Hometown: Madison, Alabama
High School: James Clemens
Position: Strongside Defensive End
Ht/Wt: 6’6, 230 lbs
Rivals Ranking: 5.5, Three-Star
247Composite Ranking: Unraked
Total announced offers: 12
Offers to note: Maryland and Houston
Brown shows a lot of strength, skill, and aggressiveness. Brown also consistently causes disruption to the opposing offensive line in some of these highlights.
What they’re saying:
#Mizzou gets a 3⭐️ D-lineman out of Madison, AL for the class of ‘24 https://t.co/pU4kmTtFgm— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 22, 2023
Mizzou gets a commitment from a 3-star DL from Madison, Alabama. He had offered from Houston and Maryland too. https://t.co/URuKPI27jq— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) August 22, 2023
Mizzou 2024 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Whit Hafer
|Joplin, MO
|2/25/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8614
|6'7
|230
|TE-OL
|Ryan Jostes
|Washington, MO
|3/11/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8619
|6'6
|280
|QB
|Aidan Glover
|Colliervillle, TN
|6/15/2023
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8753
|6'3
|190
|WR-S
|Jude James
|St. Charles, MO
|6/30/2023
|3-star
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8500
|6'4
|200
|ATH
|Jackson Hancock
|Canton, GA
|6/30/2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6'0
|175
|ATH
|Cam Dooley
|Valley, AL
|7/1/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8567
|6'4
|195
|DT
|Justin Bodford
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/2/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|N/A
|0.8385
|6'1
|290
|LB
|Nicholas Rodriguez
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/3/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.8850
|6'1
|190
|WR
|James Madison II
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/4/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8971
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Cameron Keys
|Lynn Haven, FL
|7/4/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|4-star
|0.9034
|6'0
|160
|LB
|Brian Huff
|Jonesboro, AR
|7/12/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8955
|6'3
|224
|DE
|Williams Nwaneri
|Lee's Summit, MO
|8/14/2023
|5-star
|6.1
|5-star
|0.9987
|6'5
|250
|DE
|Jaylen Brown
|Madison, AL
|8/22/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'6
|230
|5.7
|0.8820
Loading comments...