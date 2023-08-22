Mizzou Football Lands 2024 Alabama Defensive End Jaylen Brown

The Mizzou Football season officially kicks off next Thursday against South Dakota, but the recruiting never stops.

On Tuesday, the program has added to their 2024 recruiting class with the addition of defensive end Jaylen Brown – from Madison, Alabama.

Brown is a three-star prospect on Rivals and 247Sports who had some quality offers from Houston and Maryland.

Brown becomes the 13th commitment in Mizzou Football’s 2024 recruiting class, which currently ranks 48th in the country on Rivals.

Get to know: Jaylen Brown

Hometown: Madison, Alabama

High School: James Clemens

Position: Strongside Defensive End

Ht/Wt: 6’6, 230 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.5, Three-Star

247Composite Ranking: Unraked

Total announced offers: 12

Offers to note: Maryland and Houston

Brown shows a lot of strength, skill, and aggressiveness. Brown also consistently causes disruption to the opposing offensive line in some of these highlights.

What they’re saying:

