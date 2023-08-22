 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Football Lands 2024 Alabama Defensive End Jaylen Brown

Alabama Defensive End Jaylen Brown becomes the 13th commit of Missouri’s 2024 class.

Sammy Stava
The Mizzou Football season officially kicks off next Thursday against South Dakota, but the recruiting never stops.

On Tuesday, the program has added to their 2024 recruiting class with the addition of defensive end Jaylen Brown – from Madison, Alabama.

Brown is a three-star prospect on Rivals and 247Sports who had some quality offers from Houston and Maryland.

Brown becomes the 13th commitment in Mizzou Football’s 2024 recruiting class, which currently ranks 48th in the country on Rivals.

Get to know: Jaylen Brown

Hometown: Madison, Alabama

High School: James Clemens

Position: Strongside Defensive End

Ht/Wt: 6’6, 230 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.5, Three-Star

247Composite Ranking: Unraked

Total announced offers: 12

Offers to note: Maryland and Houston

Brown shows a lot of strength, skill, and aggressiveness. Brown also consistently causes disruption to the opposing offensive line in some of these highlights.

Mizzou 2024 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 2/25/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8614 6'7 230
TE-OL Ryan Jostes Washington, MO 3/11/2023 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8619 6'6 280
QB Aidan Glover Colliervillle, TN 6/15/2023 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8753 6'3 190
WR-S Jude James St. Charles, MO 6/30/2023 3-star N/A 3-star 0.8500 6'4 200
ATH Jackson Hancock Canton, GA 6/30/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 6'0 175
ATH Cam Dooley Valley, AL 7/1/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8567 6'4 195
DT Justin Bodford Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/2/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A 0.8385 6'1 290
LB Nicholas Rodriguez Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/3/2023 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.8850 6'1 190
WR James Madison II Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/4/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8971 6'3 190
CB Cameron Keys Lynn Haven, FL 7/4/2023 3-star 5.6 4-star 0.9034 6'0 160
LB Brian Huff Jonesboro, AR 7/12/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8955 6'3 224
DE Williams Nwaneri Lee's Summit, MO 8/14/2023 5-star 6.1 5-star 0.9987 6'5 250
DE Jaylen Brown Madison, AL 8/22/2023 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8600 6'6 230
