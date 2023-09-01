Three-star EDGE Elias Williams commits to Missouri for the class of 2024

“D-Line Zou” is getting some more reinforcements.

On Friday, three-star defensive lineman Elias Williams committed to Missouri for the class of 2024. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Indiana, Kansas and UCF and is the 14th commitment in Missouri’s 2024 class.

Despite receiving more recent offers from Alabama, Kansas State and South Carolina, Williams still committed to the Tigers.

Get to know: Elias Williams

Hometown: Hudson, FL

High School: Hudson

Position: EDGE

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 240 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.6

247Composite Ranking: 86

Total announced offers: 19

Offers to note: Alabama, Florida State, Kansas State, Oregon State, South Carolina, UCF

The first thing I noticed about Williams was his motor. On the second play of the above highlight tape, he body-slams an offensive lineman, then tracks down the opposing RB about 45 yards from the line of scrimmage. He often lunged to bring down ball-carriers right as they were about to hit the second level, and overall, he doesn’t seem to ever give up a play. There were some reps where he got deadlocked because he wasn’t low enough, but that’s a nitpick. Like Williams Nwaneri and most other Division I recruits at the high school level, Elias Williams was simply bigger and faster than most of his peers, so he didn’t need to use counters very often.

With Nwaneri and three-star Jaylen Brown, the Tigers are looking even stronger along the defensive line for 2024 and beyond.

What they’re saying:

Here’s Williams scoring a three-yard rushing touchdown the night he committed

Hudson gets its first lead of the night when Elias Williams spins out of a tackle for a 3 TD run. With 4:44 remaining in the 3rd Quarter, Hudson leads Gulf 18-14. @PascoCountyFB @Andy_Villamarzo @FlaHSFootball @SBLiveSports pic.twitter.com/LMw1rbHGdB — Alejandro Tamayo (@AlexTamayo22) September 2, 2023

Anyhoo, here’s other analyses of Williams’ commitment:

3⭐️ DE Elias Williams commits to #Mizzou over UCF, Indiana and Florida State. https://t.co/0dj89WA9yc — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) September 2, 2023

BREAKING 2024 EDGE Elias Williams has committed to Missouri



Read: https://t.co/h1y3Bt8JL1 pic.twitter.com/mPcCLvTXd4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 2, 2023