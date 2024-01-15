Michigan State transfer DE Zion Young commits to Mizzou

Mizzou is on the lookout for a new assistant to replace Kevin Peoples, but they still have no trouble bringing in experienced linemen to rebuild the roster.

After a long stint in the transfer portal — he’s been there since Dec. 1! — rising junior Zion Young announced he will transfer to Mizzou from Michigan State.

M I Z Z O U pic.twitter.com/TG9ooDLUOv — Zion Young (@ZionReese3) January 15, 2024

He’s a familiar name to Drinkwitz and his staff, who made Young’s finalist list during the 2022 high school recruiting cycle. Young eventually committed to play for then-coach Mel Tucker, who was dismissed by the school in the wake of a sexual harassment case. Young entered the portal after playing 20 games for the Spartans, racking up 47 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in two seasons. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Get to know: Zion Young

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Previous School: Michigan State

Position: DE

Ht/Wt: 6’6”, 265 lbs

Rivals Transfer Ranking: 5.7, 3-star

247 Transfer Ranking: N/A