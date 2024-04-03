Recruiting Reset: Courtney Crutchfield is here to roast your cornerbacks

Watching high school film is usually not fun.

You’ll get the rare “grizzly bear in pads moments”, a la Warren Sapp or Vince Wilfork that are unquestionably hilarious to watch due to the massive athletic and size mismatches. But for the most part, it’s not interesting.

Why? Because if you’re really great then you’re just watching a blue-chip recruit beat the brakes off of a kid who’s doing this for the PE credit, especially when you’re talking about smaller school guys.

And unless you’re at an IMG Academy or a school that schedules tough games around the country (like East St. Louis), most of a recruit’s film is a guy who will major in football versus a guy who is going to major in English. Yawn.

All that is to say: I’m not going to pass some sweeping judgment on the caliber of high school football player that the state of Arkansas produces. But Courtney Crutchfield’s highlight film is just a loop of him absolutely roasting undersized white dudes.

There’s a moment where this poor kid is lined up 8-yards off the line of scrimmage to cover Crutchfield... and our boy Courtney zooms right past him in less than 3 seconds and catches a bomb of a pass for a touchdown.

More trained eyes than mine have watched this guy and determined he’s the best player in Arkansas and one of the best receivers in the country. I believe it! Here are the takeaways from what I saw.

Where He Fits: Crutchfield is tall and lanky, allegedly standing at 6’3” but barely pushing 180 pounds. Aside from the obvious required weight gain, that’s typically a good size for an outside receiver, either at the X or Z position. Most of his film is him breaking inside and showing strong hands to pull in a slant or working off of the slant into a corner route. Regardless of what he’s running, he’s much faster than anyone covering him (which you can ignore at this point) but shows a good ability to track the ball and bring it down. Pack some muscle on him and he could be the heir apparent to Theo Wease.

When He’ll Play: Up front I’ll just say I don’t think we see much of Mr. Crutchfield in 2024. It sounds like there is a strong possibility that Theo Wease Jr. returns, which means - at best - Crutchfield would be second behind Theo. Additionally, Marquis Johnson, Daniel Blood, and Josh Manning all got snaps as outside receivers in ‘23 and have a year of experience on him. If we see him, I would assume it’ll be a few snaps per game. Which is good: he can learn the college game in year one and — assuming he’s cool with that and doesn’t get poached by another school waving the NIL bag — should certainly be ready to contribute in ‘25.

What It All Means: Crutchfield is super athletic and has spent the past year roasting dudes who I’m sure are perfectly nice kids but have no chance at shutting down a legitimate 4-star receiver. He has a lot of raw talent and ability to be great, but he needs a year of seasoning to expand his route competencies, acclimate to the faster speed, and get used to running routes through legitimate contact and aggression. It’s yet another tremendous piece to add to the Drinkwitz arsenal and another fun black eye Mizzou gets to deliver to an Arkansas program that missed out on yet another top recruit from inside its borders.