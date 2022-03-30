Report: DaJuan Gordon enters the transfer portal

After a few days of inactivity, the roster churn continues for Dennis Gates and his yet-to-be-named staff.

With Gates continually pursuing a wide variety of transfer and JUCO targets, many Tiger players are likely seeing the writing on the wall for their time in black and gold. DaJuan Gordon, a rising senior who arrived via the portal from Kansas State last offseason, is putting his name back in the portal following the firing of Cuonzo Martin.

Missouri G DaJuan Gordon has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/1Q6eCynmtx — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 30, 2022

Gordon was a key contributor in his only year as a Tiger, one of two players to start in every game he played. Gordon averaged 8.3 points per game in 24.5 minutes per game. As a scorer, Gordon improved under Martin, seeing his overall offensive rating and true shooting percentage go up. He became a bit more foul prone, however, and his rebounding and steal numbers went the wrong way.

The transfer means Gates has four scholarships to use for the 2022-2023 season.

Best of luck, Mr. Gordon! Thanks for your contributions to Ole Mizzou.