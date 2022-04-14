Mizzou Basketball adds Dickey Nutt to coaching staff

Missouri Basketball and Dennis Gates have made a second Assistant Coach hire official, and it’s not the one that’s been rumored for weeks.

Source: Missouri's Dennis Gates will hire Dickey Nutt as an assistant coach.



Nutt and Gates have worked together previously at both Cleveland State and Florida State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 14, 2022

There were approximately a million twitter jokes, because yes, Dickey Nutt is a fantastic name. Instead of embedding them all, I’m just going to link this: RT With Comment

But jokes aside, Dickey Nutt is an experienced basketball coach. If you think the name is familiar it’s because yes, he is brothers with Houston Nutt. Houston was a long time coach at Arkansas (from 1998 to 2007) where he won three Western Division Championships and finished second all time in wins. He then resigned and took the job at Ole Miss where he coached until 2011. He’s a PROMINENT figure in the SEC because he’s been memed over and over again. But this isn’t about Houston Nutt, it’s about his brother Dickey.

Two of the four Nutt brothers went into basketball, and Dickey is really very accomplished. He grew up in Arkansas and played at Oklahoma State under two different head coaches. He was an assistant coach at OSU in Leonard Hamilton’s first season in Stillwater before moving to Arkansas State where he was an assistant from 1987 to 1995. In 1995 he took over as head coach, where he led the Red Wolves until 2008. He was fired his last season, which was his worst one, but just one season removed from finishing first in the West Division of the Sun Belt.

He moved to a stint at Southeast Missouri State before joining up with Hamilton again at Florida State. then Stetson, then Cleveland State, and then last year he spent as the Athletic Director and basketball coach at Gaston College in North Carolina.

Nutt isn’t going to blow anyone away like Charlton Young might have, but part of that is by design. Young was an expensive hire, and a coach who has proven he can land elite players. Because Dennis Gates had to spend big to get CY on board, that limits his budget a bit on the rest of the bench. Nutt is a smart hire because he’s an experienced coach who has run multiple programs and can help around the edges, without needing him to reel in big time talent. Gates and Young should be able to handle that part. With Nutt you get a coach who won’t cost you a bunch but can be a valuable teaching asset on the bench and help with preparations.

From the School release: