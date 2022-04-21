Kyle Smithpeters added to complete Dennis Gates coaching staff

Dennis Gates is moving closer to having his full coaching staff in place. After weeks of speculation it looks like Smithpeters is close to be offiically announced as the final member of Gates coaching staff.

Sources: John A. Logan College coach Kyle Smithpeters has formally signed a contract to become an assistant coach under Dennis Gates at Missouri. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 21, 2022

We first mentioned this likelihood in print (or pixels) after the report of Charlton Young being named Associated Head Coach on April 9th, but the rumors have been around since late March. PowerMizzou published an article this morning about Smithpeters being expected, and Dave Matter broke the news the contract is signed in the tweet above.

Smithpeters has been the head coach at John A. Logan College, a Junior College in the Southern Illinois town of Carterville, which is situated between Marion and Carbondale, and on top of Crab Orchard Lake. Prior to Smithpeters, John A. Logan was mirred in a long history of mediocrity, and Smithpeters has used his extensive local connections to build the program up to being one of the top JUCOs in the country.

Illinois JUCOs were rarely in contention for national championship spots but that all changed under the guidance of Smithpeters. By his third season they had won 27 games, and only one time after did they win fewer than 24 games. That season? A Covid shortened 2021 campaign where they went 18-5.

Smithpeters grew up in nearby Harrisburg, where he played for his father in high school, he played two seasons at Southeastern Illinois College before transferring to play for Chris Lowery at Southern Illinois from 2004 to 2006. Smithpeters participated in the run where SIU went to six straight NCAA tournaments under Bruce Weber, Matt Painter, and Lowery. He then went into coaching where he went back to Southeastern Illinois, spent time as an assistant at John A. Logan, and a season under Paul Lusk at Missouri State.

Since being at JAL, Smithpeters has helped multiple players to land Division 1 scholarships, including a familiar name in new Mizzou point guard Sean East. As well as Russell Woods and Martavian Payne, both of whom signed at Missouri under Kim Anderson in 2015. A few other names like Jay Scrubb (who went straight into the NBA Draft after winning the NJCAA National Player of the Year award), Jamarion Sharp, and Mario McKinney have all passed through Logan’s roster.

When asked about Smithpeters, Brandon Goble, a notable Junior College scout said “Yes [he’s] a JUCO coach but with lots of other experience and tied in deep to the area. [He] has developed pros and is a “players coach”. High level relationship skills and with that logo on his chest he’ll get a lot done.” High praise indeed.

I would expect an official announcment from the University of Missouri shortly.

Here is the official announcment: