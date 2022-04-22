Jarron Coleman enters the transfer portal

We knew once Cuonzo Martin was let go as head coach we were about to see a lot of roster movement. But even with a coaching change, I’m not sure anyone predicted we’d see this many players move on.

The eighth Tiger has now entered the transfer portal with the news that Jarron ‘Boogie’ Coleman entered the portal this morning.

Mizzou shooting guard Jarron Coleman (Indianapolis, Ind.) has entered the portal.



Averaged a 8.6ppg last season with a team-best 86 assists. Former MAC Freshman of Year at Ball State. https://t.co/t6vZ2jJdCY — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 22, 2022

Coleman broke out in his redshirt sophomore season at Ball State, and was on fire down the stretch of the last 10 games. He turned that into a transfer opportunity and quickly jumped at the chance to play at Missouri. But Coleman wasn’t used to being a primary ball handler, and often struggled in that role. He was solid in catch-and-shoot opportunities which led many fans and media members to think he might have a place in next years roster. Dennis Gates’ additions of Nick Honor and Sean East could have pushed Boogie off the ball and into a more comfortable space off the ball.

Coleman carried a heavy weight of the offense last year, and his up and down play in a primary ball handling role made it tough for Mizzou to overcome its offensive challenges. When Boogie was good, and making outside shots, the offense churned a little easier. When he wasn’t, things became a slog.

The crunch of minutes and new bodies looks to have squeezed Coleman out as Gates has rebuilt the roster in his own vision, adding eight new players this offseason (including the re-commitment of Aidan Shaw). With a new coach importing so many transfers and players who are vying for the same minutes you are, the road to playing time was likely going to get rocky. I commented on the most recent Scholarship Math post that it was unlikely the roster attrition was over, and I’m still at least a little skeptical that we’re done even after Coleman’s exit.

Coleman’s father spoke with the Columbia Missourian’s Matt Brolley and seemed to indicate Boogie was sticking with the Tigers, saying:

“He’s 22 years old now, so I do like for him to have his own way of thinking,” Coleman Sr. said. Through daily communication with his son, Coleman Sr. says Boogie has had no thoughts on transferring. “He’s in for the challenge. He didn’t leave Ball State to run from adversity,” Coleman Sr. continued. “He wants Missouri to be in the Final Four. He wants to experience it all. It’s what he transferred for.”

But sometimes the reality of the situation sinks in and you can read the less than subtle writing on the wall. Coleman follows Sean Durugordon, Anton Brookshire, Trevon Brazile (Arkansas), Javon Pickett (SLU), DaJuan Gordon (New Mexico St), Jordan Wilmore (Northwestern State), and Yaya Keita out the door at Missouri. Christian Jones was also released from his letter of intent. This leaves Gates with one scholarship available.

There are a lot of Mizzou fans who are looking hard at the Western Kentucky region of the country for a sharp addition for the roster, but I’ll just remind everyone that any player who wants to transfer must enter the transfer portal first! Here’s the remaining scholarship count.

Next season we will see 9 new players on the roster, should Gates fill the last spot. That’s the same roster turnover we had last season. And as I said above, I’m not sure we’re done.

Let’s hope for better results.