Non-Conference Preview: I-L-L-I-N-I

This is it!

We’ve made our way through the entire non-conference schedule. Only one game is remaining, and it’s a dooooozy.

Braggin’ Rights is an institution for many of us. Especially if you’re in the St. Louis area and have a rooting interest in either Mizzou or Illinois sports. On Friday December 22nd, the game will be on FS1. You can blame the B1G’s weird media deals for this one. The game isn’t the last non-con game, but it’s the last important non-con game.

Here are the dates (complete with any links to previous previews):

Central Arkansas should be a tuneup to keep your legs fresh in between Illinois and the SEC schedule.

Last season Missouri announced their arrival under Dennis Gates with a 22-point evisceration of an Illinois team who had a defeat of top-ranked Texas just a few games prior on their resume. And the 22-point difference doesn’t fully capture what a blowout this game was. Missouri was at a 99% win expectancy with 15 minutes to play. They had runs of 22-3 and 10-0 run in the first half. Illinois went on a 12-2 run in the second half to cut the lead to 27.

So yeah, it was a blowout.

The year before it was a 25-point Illinois win, which proved to be a bit of a harbinger of what was to come for the Cuonzo Martin era at Mizzou. If you’ve kept tabs on Illinois over the years, you know things have been up and down since Bill Self left for the Kansas job in 2003. Bruce Weber rocked out with Self’s players, but things petered out a bit in 2008 and he only made two NCAA Tournaments in five seasons, leading Illinois to make a coaching change. John Groce was that choice, and Groce held the line with the program he was left with. In five seasons he made one tournament, and while they were never really bad, they weren’t very good, either. They needed new life. Enter the guy who looks like he’s always yelling.

Head Coach | Brad Underwood | 7th Season

Brad Underwood is a good basketball coach. He’s also not for everybody.

Underwood has a certain approach, some might call it angry, intense, red-faced, maybe jerky. I don’t know. You pick your adjective and it’s probably fine. Regardless of whether you like Underwood or not, it’s hard to deny he hasn’t been successful.

It did take him a bit to get things going. In Year 1 they were 14-18 and won just 4 conference games. The next year was better in conference, but worse overall at 12-21 and 7-13, respectively. But in year three, just when the seat was getting pretty warm underneath him, Underwood got it going. After a rough start in non-con, Underwood’s team started 8-2 in the Big 10, and used that start to wedge out a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Then his two star players, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, both returned to school for another year — and things took off. In 2021 they were the 4th best team in KenPom.com, won the Big 10, and took a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. In 2022 they were good again, but not great. Ayo left for the NBA, but Kofi came back, and Illinois again sat atop the league rankings. Then last year with Kofi finally gone, Illinois had an up-and-down season. After beating UCLA and Texas in the non-conference schedule, the Illini struggled for quality wins the rest of the season and floated into a 9-seed. Illinois is at worst projected to be a top-half finisher in the Big 10, and most expect a top 4 finish. So at least for now, Underwood looks entrenched on the bench in Champaign.

Series History | Illinois leads 29-19

Per Basketball-Reference.com this is where the series stands. The Braggin’ Rights Wikipedia article actually includes games from 1932, 1934, 1942, 1943, and 1946. Mizzou was just 1-4 in those games. I usually stick with Basketball Reference as the guide so I’ll just politely leave those games off.

The back and forth between these teams has been very streaky, with Mizzou snapping Illinois’ single game win streak last year. But before that the Tigers had won the previous three games, mostly thanks to Javon Pickett. Illinois won the previous five, and Mizzou the previous four.

The Braggin’ Rights game as we know it has been played continuously since 1983, and Illinois won the first 8 times. But just twice as the lower-ranked team, and one of those was a 4 vs 5 matchup in 1989 when the Flyin’ Illini took down Doug Smith and Anthony Peeler-led Missouri team.

The worst loss between the two teams was in 2005 when Illinois, coming off a National Title game appearance, whipped Mizzou by 32 points and Quin Snyder had popcorn dumped on him by a fan. Mizzou’s biggest win came last year in the 22-point win, and in 1994 when the unranked Tigers beat the 23rd-ranked Illini by 18 points. It was the first game in the Kiel Center (where the game is still played, but now it’s called Enterprise Center), and just one year after the epic 3 OT game in 1993.

What about the team now?

In need of some retooling but not a complete overhaul, Underwood set out to the portal to build up his roster. Gone is Matthew Meyer, who always seemed like a weird fit with Underwood, Jayden Epps, Skyy Clark, and R.J. Melendez. All entered the transfer portal except for Meyer who was using his graduate year last season.

Coming back for another season is all-conference wing Terrence Shannon. He averaged over 17 ppg last season and did so with a 111.9 offensive rating while shooting just 32% from deep. He gets to the line a lot, is what I’m saying. Coleman Hawkins is back as well. Both players entered the draft and both looked like they had an outside shot to get drafted but opted to return to Illinois for another season. 6’9 270 lb forward Dain Dainja is back, as is Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris, and Luke Goode.

The incoming freshman class isn’t huge with the highlight being the 61st-ranked Amani Hansberry, a combo forward out of Baltimore. He’s joined in the class by top-150 guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, 3-star post Zach Perrin, and international point guard prospect Niccolo Moretti.

The transfer class should be a good one though with the leader being Quincy Guerrier, a 6’8 rugged post player who played two seasons at Syracuse, then two at Oregon. Additionally, Southern Illinois wing Marcus Domask joins the roster to help with depth on the perimeter, as does Utah Valley transfer and Chicago native Justin Harmon.

Last season Illinois struggled to shoot from deep consistently and were also prone to turnovers. If there’s any solution at point guard this season it will help with the turnovers as it will de-emphasize the need for natural wings to handle the ball, but Underwood still needs more consistency from Hawkins and Shannon on their deep shooting.

Most prognostications seem to have Illinois in the top 6 teams, they’re in the next tier behind Purdue and Michigan State with Indiana, Maryland, and Ohio State for teams looking to fight at the top of the standings while still being behind the two national title contenders.

This should be a good matchup and Illinois looks like a better outfit than they were last year.