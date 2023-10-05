Non-Conference Preview: FKU

A version of this post was originally published Oct 6, 2021, during the preseason looks at the non-conference schedule. I could get worked up again and write this in a different way, or I could just make some updates. I present, Kansas still sucks:

I’m still happy this series is back being played again, despite Mizzou getting chainsawed in Allen Fieldhouse two years ago, and ground into dust last December. I don’t want anything misconstrued as me not being happy about the rivalry being back. I’d prefer some better results but it’s better to play the game than not.

If you’re a fan of college basketball, the Mizzou-Kansas rivalry game is up there with the all-time best rivalries around. I think Duke-North Carolina is the best rivalry, but MU-KU is up there with Kentucky-Louisville, Indiana-Purdue, Georgetown-Syracuse, and Michigan-Michigan State. The fact this game wasn’t immediately created upon Missouri’s exit from the Big 12 back in 2012 was a disservice to College Basketball and was largely due to Bill Self’s over-inflated sense of self-worth.

But Athletic Director changes, and head coaching changes (all at Missouri) led to some different eyes and it got done. Realistically, this game should never not be scheduled, and from the Missouri side, it creates a wonderful bookend for an exciting month of December with the annual Braggin’ Rights game set in St. Louis from here to eternity. So it would make sense to have your western border rival set for a matchup right along with your eastern border rival.

So now Mizzou makes the trek back to Lawrence and Allen Fieldhouse, returning to the site of a bloodbath when Missouri’s worst team (outside of the dark 3 year period that must not be named) since 2006 faced off against an eventual National Champion with some anger in their socks.

Here are the dates (complete with any links to previous previews):

While revving up the rivalry is great, it’s a challenge. KU is in as good of a position as they’ve ever been under Bill Self. They won a National title two years ago, and were a 1-seed last year. Now they are the odds-on favorite to win a National Title. Missouri is in a better spot than they were two years ago but that didn’t stop them from getting buzz-sawed last winter.

I’ll do my best to sum up what this program is at this point in time. Despite the fact that NCAA allegations and involvement in the FBI scandal STILL (seriously... how long has this FBI thing been going on... like 6 years?) linger over the program, Kansas is again fielding an elite roster and as I just said, they’re the favorites to win it all again this year. Some of us are still holding out a glimmer of hope that a post-season ban will get levied a month before the NCAA tournament... not real hope just the faintest glimmer.

Head Coach | Bill Self | 21th Season

My feelings on Bill Self are well known and quite public, click on the link and skip to the 45 minute mark if you want to know. He’s an undeniably great basketball coach. He invented a version of the high-low offense which has been copied by all kinds of coaches. He’s Hall of Fame-level good, and possibly one of the 10 best College Basketball coaches of all time, and probably the best basketball coach in College Basketball right now.

Now that I’ve said that, let me also say, Bill Self is a cheater. He cheated at Illinois, he’s continued Kansas’ long tradition of cheating in Lawrence, and it’s actual comedy the NCAA still hasn’t done anything about it. They released a notice of allegations in 2019, to which Kansas has responded in a completely predictable way by denying they had any knowledge Adidas was paying their players despite damn text messages FROM BILL SELF to TJ Gassnola:

Gatto includes these text between Self and Adidas consultant TJ Gassnola as evidence of his claim pic.twitter.com/1fjpsBstS0 — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) February 15, 2019

The extent of the relationship between Self and Gassnola is extensive, and the connection to Adidas literally put people in jail. So while Self is absolutely a great coach, it helps a LOT to start from a standpoint of being able to buy your talent within a black market where shoe companies are interested in funneling the top kids your way. The same thing happens with Nike, and Kansas isn’t the only school led by a cheating coach, and certainly not the only blue-blood school, either. But to discuss any head coach of a college basketball program and not acknowledge how they’re charged with a lack of institutional control by the NCAA and had a very close personal relationship with the same rep who was paying his players while pretending he didn’t know a thing about the payments is just journalistic malpractice. And you all know me as a serious journalist.

As the NCAA has dragged its feet, and the punishments for the infractions are delayed, KU won another National Championship. Like... LMAO.

Then this last offseason Self continued his parade of recruiting some of the worst people in basketball by signing Arterio Morris while he had a pending physical assault case charged against him after beating his girlfriend. Morris thanked Self by showing up to campus and allegedly committing a rape within the first few weeks of school. Just the worst.

So I’ll conclude here by saying: Bill Self sucks. F**k that guy.

Series History | Kansas leads 94-52

Ok, so a 36% win rate against your historical rival could be worse; the rivalry between the two schools was largely one-sided outside of the Norm Stewart years. Pre Norm, KU was 31-13 against the Tigers, which occurred from 1950 to 1968. In the Norm years, Missouri cut that to 39-32. So KU went from a 70% win rate to a 54% win rate. That increased to a 75% win rate post-Norm, when KU won 22 of the 29 contests between the two schools from 2000 and on. Bill Self’s record against Mizzou is 16-5.

So while this is very much a rivalry, and both schools badly want to beat one another, the recent history has deeply sided with Kansas, and historically with Kansas, and Missouri should be pretty thankful for the Norm Stewart era. Norm very famously hated KU, and built up the heat of the rivalry in the best way. He refused to spend money in Kansas, though that may be more urban legend or pronounced than actually applicable. But he said it. So it’s true.

What about the team now?

Looming NCAA sanctions? No problem, they’ll still enroll a top 10 recruiting class and land impact transfers to go with multiple starters coming back from a team that went 28-8, finished 9th in KenPom and was a 1 seed last year.

Gone are Jalen Wilson, Grady Dick, Joseph Yusufu, MJ Rice, Bobbi Pettiford, Ernest Udeh, and Zuby Ejiofor. But coming back are three starters. We get another season of Columbia native Dajuan Harris. In addition to him is former Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar and the most likable player on the KU roster (maybe in years) K.J. Adams. Those three combined for 103 starts last season, along with 30.2 points a game.

Also back from last season are a few walk-ons and Zach Clemence. Clemence is a former top 100 forward who is entering his junior season, has seen action in 44 games, and has seen double-digit minutes in just 6 of those games.

With so much out the door and not a whole lot of bodies returning, Self took to the transfer portal and added the biggest of the big fish in Hunter Dickinson. He averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds as a junior last season at Michigan. He also added Nick Timberlake, one of the top shooters in the transfer portal out of Towson. And as if Lisa Braun (nee Sandbothe) hadn’t tarnished her Mizzou legacy status enough by sending her son Christian to play for Self, now Parker has turned up as well. After playing at Mizzou and then Santa Clara, Parker is finishing things up as a reserve for KU. Oh and KU also added former 5-star Arterio Morris but had to kick him off the team after he was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student. Good times in Lawrence.

Then there’s the freshmen, led by 5-star McDonald’s All-American Elmarko Jackson. Jackson is already showing up on some early draft boards. With Jackson is 6’8 Australian wing Johnny Furphy. Furphy was slotted as the 35th-best prospect and is also popping on some early draft boards. The competition was so steep it led 4-star wing Marcus Adams to bail in the middle of summer workouts where he eventually transferred to BYU.

The only real question is if the NCAA will ever release their penalties against KU. Even if they do I’m certain it will be lenient enough to make Mizzou fans roll their eyes, while stiff enough for Kansas fans to complain about the program being reprimanded at all about breaking rules that are by all accounts now fairly legal.