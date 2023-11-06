Preview: Mizzou begins the 2023-24 campaign against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Rejoice, Missouri basketball fans.

Year Two of the Dennis Gates is finally here, and with it is sure to come a plethora of memorable moments to rival the magical 2022-23 campaign. With a handful of key returners and an influx of promising freshman and transfers, the sky appears to be the limit for another Mizzou team that will be looking so sustain its success from last season.

You can catch up on all of our preseason coverage here.

To open the 2023-24 season, the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions will come to COMO. Solomon Bozeman is entering his third season as head coach following a 10-21 (6-12 in the SWAC) record last year. At just 35 years of age, Bozeman is among the youngest coaches in Division-I basketball and is an up-and-coming name after successful assistant coaching gigs at Oral Roberts and his alma mater, Arkansas Little-Rock.

The Golden Lions will be looking to wash away the taste of a nine-game season-ending losing streak earlier this year by pulling off a monumental upset on Monday night. Arkansas Pine-Bluff did lose some key pieces from last year’s squad, but but three of the team’s five leading scorers from last season are back, and the program figures to take a step froward in year two under Bozeman.

Buckle up, Tiger fans, because basketball is back at Mizzou Arena.

Game Info

Time: 7:00 p.m. CST

Date: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Location: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network +

Preseason Opponent Preview: Arkansas Pine-Bluff

The Starters

Missouri

PG: Nick Honor (Grad)

SG: Caleb Grill (Grad)

SF: John Tonje (Grad)

PF: Noah Carter (Grad)

C: Connor Vanover (Grad)

Notable Sixth Man: Sean East II (Grad)

Arkansas Pine-Bluff

PG: Trejon Ware (JR)

SG: Kylen Milton (JR)

SF: Joe French (Grad)

PF: Ismael Plet (JR)

C: Robert Lewis (SOPH)

Notable Sixth Man: Lonnell Martin Jr. (SR)

*These are projected starting lineups

Get To Know Arkansas Pine-Bluff

The Golden Lions’ basketball history is not riddled with success. APB has only finished above .500 in a single season twice (2009-10, 2012-13) since its inaugural campaign in 1997. The program has only qualified for the NCAA Tournament once (2013) and fell in the first round as a No. 16 seed.

That being said, the idea is that a young coach like Bozeman with Arkansas ties can inject some life into the program and steer the ship in the right direction. However, with the losses from last year’s team, positive signs may not be abound this year.

Gone are guard Shaun Doss Jr. and forward Chris Green, who combined to score a shade under 30 points per game and were do-it-all players for the Golden Lions. Junior guard Kyle Milton returns as the leader of this team after posting 13.2 PPG (2nd on team), 4.1 RPG (3rd on team), 4.2 APG (team-high) and 30.8 MPG (2nd on team) last season. Milton figures to take a leadership role on this roster from the perimeter and should contend for all-conference honors, but he will need help.

Junior forward Ismael Plet led Arkansas Pine-Bluff with 5.1 RPG and should holds things down in the painted area, but sophomore Robert Lewis will be counted on to take a step forward following a promising freshman campaign.

The X-factors for this team may be transfers Lonnell Martin Jr. (Montana) and Joe French (Bethune-Cookman). Martin started 30 games for the Grizzlies last season while French averaged 11.2 PPG over a three-year span with the Wildcats and was named to the 2019-20 MEAC All-Rookie Team.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff did not do much exceptionally well last season as a team, but it did excel in forcing turnovers. The Golden Lions created turnovers on 21.4% of opposing team’s possessions (31st in the nation), forcing 473 total last season.

“They’re a tough team,” Gates said of APB. “They’re not going to do anything but come in and give us a fight.”

APB did not take down a high-major foe last season (0-6) and will also play against Minnesota, Gonzaga, UConn and Oklahoma this season.

3 Keys To The Game

Take advantage of the size matchup

Unlike last year, Mizzou actually has the chance to enjoy a size advantage in a plethora of games this season. That will certainly be the case in this one, as APB does not have a player that measures in at above 6-foot-9, while Mizzou has three guys (Vanover, Mabor Majak, Jordan Butler) that come in at 7-foot or above.

Thus, the constant competition for rebounds should favor Mizzou rather heavily, and while Vanover is not necessarily a post-up player, the Tigers should still enjoy a sizable advantage in paint points.

2. Take the ball out of Milton’s hands

It will be easier said than done considering that much of Bozeman’s offense figures to run through his battle-tested guard, but Milton is the main threat in this game. At 6-foot-4, Milton has great size on the perimeter and is capable of being effective on the glass and on the defensive end (1.4 SPG last season) as well. Much like Southern Indiana in the opener last season, Arkansas Pine-Bluff is playing with house money in this one. That means that Milton will be more than happy to put up plenty of shots and try to get hot to keep his team in this one.

3. Manage early season emotions

It’s a struggle for every college basketball team in virtually every season. The excitement and expectations of a new campaign can be a beautiful thing, but they can also prove to be detrimental to a team’s mindset.

“I believe that we have a good shooting team, but we’ll see where out nerves are to begin the game,” Gates said in the final preseason media availability.

Mizzou is fresh off a wildly successful season, and in turn, Gates has set a fairly high bar for his program to meet each year. This team is certainly capable of accomplishing that and more, but they won’t do it all in one night. The transfers don’t need to become household names in game one, Carter doesn’t need to become the face of the offense in the first outing, Shaw doesn’t need to forcibly show his improvement right away, etc, etc.

This is a mature basketball team, so this key should not be too big of a concern, but listening to extensive outside hype will always be the enemy of calm, productive basketball.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Mizzou 85 | Arkansas Pine-Bluff 61

My Prediction: Mizzou 82 | Arkansas Pine-Bluff 65

On a night in which the Tigers will raise a banner for their 2022-23 NCAA Tournament appearance, all signs point towards a relatively stress-free win for Mizzou in beginning its quest for another. Gates’ team is far more talented and experienced than APB, and they will have what figures to be a raucous home-court advantage at their backs. Milton and Plet are strong players, but unless Martin Jr. or French make major statements in their first game with the Golden Lions, Mizzou should cruise to a win.

With that being said, one must remember that this Missouri team is bringing in a host of new faces to rely upon. Thus, growing pains as the chemistry works itself out within the team are inevitable. With a similar mix of returners and transfers last season, Gates’ crew struggled early on against Southern Indiana and Penn in the first two games. With the pass-heavy, fast-paced offensive style that Gates likes to employ, great communication and knowledge of teammates’ tendencies is mandatory for success. This team might not have that in Week One, and that is perfectly fine.

The talent gap alone should give Mizzou a sizable edge in this game, but don’t be surprised if the Tigers struggle to get going at times in this one. Regardless, this team will be 1-0 going into the Memphis game.

5 Fan Questions:

Who will lead the team in scoring? How many 3-pointers will Noah Carter hit? Will Mizzou have over or under 10 forced turnovers? How many points will Nick Honor have? Which players will score in double-figures?

Lastly, drop your game predictions and MVPs down below.