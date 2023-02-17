Missouri MBB looks forward to round two with TAMU

Following a brutal 89-56 loss to Auburn on Tuesday, the Missouri men’s basketball team will take on Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST on ESPN2. With both the Aggies and Tigers looking to make late-season pushes to lock up their spots in the NCAA Tournament, this game carries plenty of importance.

Here are some quotes from Dennis Gates and Nick Honor’s media availability today.

Dennis Gates | Head Coach

“Over the last seven years, we raised over $400,000 to help fight childhood cancer. The inspiration that sports can give to young people is amazing.” On the annual ‘Rally For Ryhan Game.’ Gates encourages everybody to visit the website .

“They felt disrespected, not being selected on Selection Sunday. You can see the focus on that team, trying to leave no doubt with how good they are playing.” On TAMU’s success in conference play

“They (TAMU) average 24 free throws at home and 24 free throws on the road. That’s a tremendous stat that not many people are able to do.”

“That’s a team that can be a Sweet 16 and beyond team.” On Texas A&M’s potential

“They should be in the top 20. I’ve never seen a team that’s second place (in a power conference) that wasn’t ranked. I’m confused by that one.” On TAMU not appearing in the recent AP Poll

“Saturday to Tuesday, I have amnesia. I don’t remember Tuesday.” On the Auburn game

“They were able to get a game that was really, really important to them, and we didn’t respond the right way without a doubt.” On what went wrong at Auburn

“Our players didn’t go out and try not to give their best. I thought we were a step slow, it’s just the tale of the game. Our guys have high IQ, they understand what happened” On what he took away from the Auburn game after rewatching it five times

“That’s an honor that I share with our staff. It’s not possible without our fan base. It’s not possible without our players. I share it with all of the former coaches here too.” On being named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year late-season watchlist. Gates was one of 15 on the list.

“On the road, you want to split, especially in this conference. You have to look at the positives and not dwell on the negatives.”

“I think one day Nick [Honor] will be a coach after his playing career.”

“I want him to be more selfish, I think he needs to take more shots. On Honor, who has started every game for Missouri this season along with Kobe Brown

Nick Honor | Graduate Student | Point Guard