Mizzou Hoops Off-Season Roster Movement

After an initial campaign that can only be described as a success, the off-season has arrived for hoops in Columbia. Last spring saw a flurry of activity with a large number of departures and incoming players via the transfer portal. What has become a rite of spring, we’re back again. Although the roster churn should be lower this year, there’s still a significant importance about how rosters can be improved in short order. The following is a comprehensive look at what Mizzou could bring back. We’ll be updating this story as more information is learned.

Roster Math

We’re still waiting on decisions on Kobe Brown and Isiaih Mosley, but it does sound like we are expecting Noah Carter and Nick Honor back. Sean East II went through Senior Day activities as well but is expected back. If Brown opts to return for his 5th season he will not count towards the 13 scholarships the Tigers are allowed thanks to his participation during the 2020-21 season.

Player Roles

We’re organized the roster and the potential additions by position. These positions are not a hard and fast rule, but rather our best estimate based on the team’s style of play in 2023 as well as historical data.

Point Guards

Departures

None.

Potential Returners and Newcomers

Nick Honor — Nick Honor delivered a 2023 season that we expected. A steadying presence on the ball and an accurate jump shot. Honor led the team in minutes played. Whether it was having a steadying influence on the ball, his performance as a savvy decision maker or his number of clutch shots, Honor proved his worth. We fully expect that he’ll return for his final season of eligibility.

Sean East II— Sean East arrived to join his coach at John A. Logan, Kyle Smithpeters, in Columbia for Dennis Gates’s first year. While his performance could accurately be described as a streaky, he provided a little bit of lightning to Honor’s thunder. East was effective in pushing the ball in transition and creating steals. His game was a little less jump-shooting and a little more creation off the bounce. We also expect East to return for his final season.

Anthony Robinson — From 24/7 Commitment story by Eric Bossi: “Pushing 6-foot-3, Robinson is a long and lean floor general with wiggle off the bounce and some creativity to his passing. They say the recruiting process comes down to relationships and Missouri assistant Charlton Young spent a lot of time building the foundation of a great one that Gates was able to capitalize on to land Robinson. ‘I bring energy and intensity and I just love to play defense. I like to play up and down, to have fun and just bring the want to win every game along with the energy and the intensity.’” Anthony Robinson is Missouri’s first in 2023 (247sports.com)

Combo Guards

Departures

Tre Gomillion — One of the best stories of Dennis Gates’s young tenure as a head coach also had one of the most unfortunate endings. Gomillion, sidelined for a groin injury for much of conference play reaggravated the strain and missed both tournament games. A “heart and soul,” guy was one of the team’s better defenders and rebounders despite his height. He was effective at carving out a role offensively. Unfortunately for everyone involved, we know exactly what Mizzou will miss on the court with his departure. A loss bigger than the box score.

Potential Returners and Newcomers

Kaleb Brown — One of the few remaining holdovers from the Cuonzo Martin era, Kaleb saw infrequent playing time. When the calendar flipped to December, Kaleb appeared in only five more games for a total of 31 minutes. It would appear that if playing time is a priority, a departure is possible.

Perimeter Volume Scorers

Departures

DeAndre Gholston — Perhaps the biggest surprise to this scribe, Gholston emerged not only as a viable top of the rotation player but also one who carried the highest usage rate on a regular basis. A lot of those touches may be a function of Mosley’s absence throughout the year, as they played a similar role, but Gholston performed admirably in that role ending with a positive offensive rating. That is no small feat for a high-volume player. His departure creates a need for more possessions to be shouldered by others.

Potential Returners and Newcomers

Isiaih Mosley — Isiaih Mosley arrived with much acclaim and high hopes that Mizzou had secured a bona fide high volume, high efficiency perimeter player. The homecoming proved to be less than that. The reasons aren’t important for this piece. We know that he’s a dynamic scoring weapon. We also know for that to matter he’ll have to be available. His decision as to whether to return or depart will have a significant impact on the outlook of the 23-24 team.

Playmaking Wings

Departures

None

Potential Returners and Newcomers

None

Three and D(efense) Wings

Departures

D’Moi Hodge — One of Dennis Gates’s Cleveland State transfers, D’Moi Hodge had nothing short of a dynamic senior campaign. His departure creates a massive chasm at a spot where Mizzou doesn’t have much proven production. Whether it was flamethrowing from behind the arc, his hyper-efficient cutting off the ball, his dynamic transition abilities or his ability to create steals, Hodge proved to be one of the best in this role in the SEC.

Potential Returners and Newcomers

Curt Lewis — From 247 Commitment piece by Brandon Jenkins: “A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Louisville (Ky.) Lewis started out his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky after completing a post-graduate season at Spire Academy. This season he attends John A. Logan College in Illinois and is averaging around 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 49 percent from behind the arc. ‘Just being at the game and experiencing the atmosphere really drew my attention,’ Lewis said. ‘They play really fast with four guards on the floor and that showed me that I want to be a Tiger.’ ‘I want to bring a dog mentality to their team,’ Lewis said. ‘Being in the SEC, I know it is going to be a transition but I feel I have been a high major type of guy all along. It will not be too hard, so I am looking forward to bringing anything I need to in order to help my team win games.’” Junior college standout Curt Lewis discusses his Missouri commitment (247sports.com)

Playmaking Forwards

Departures

None at the moment.

Potential Returners and Newcomers

Kobe Brown — When a first team all-SEC player is a potential returner, it’s a massive story to watch. Kobe Brown continued his year over year improvement since arriving in Columbia. His latest accomplishment was completing his offensive game with a high percentage outside shot that had eluded him years 1 through 3. He’s an effective jump shooter, elite passer, a very good ballhandler and an exceptional rim finisher. All of this while standing at a very well put together 6’8”. If he returns, there will be legitimate discussion of preseason conference player of the year. The question is simply: will he?

Noah Carter — Carter has an eerily similar game to Kobe Brown. While Carter is a few inches shorter, he possesses many of the same abilities. Should Kobe depart, Carter has shown he’s a very capable replacement. Should he return, they would provide the team with a dynamic duo of versatile forwards that few teams possess. We full expect to see Noah in a Tigers uniform next fall.

Stretch Fours

Departures

None at the moment

Potential Returners and Newcomers

Aidan Shaw — Shaw had what could be described as a very typical freshman campaign. There were games where he was a non-factor and there were outings when his presence was felt. His extreme athleticism, plus length and skill set allow for a lot of possibilities. Especially in a high tempo, high defensive-pressure game that we expect Gates to play. While the polish isn’t there the tools certainly are. We believe he will return.

Ronnie DeGray — DeGray very likely would’ve had a sizeable impact on this team but for two things: 1. He shared a similar position to Kobe Brown and Noah Carter and 2. He was injured during the season. When DeGray did appear, he often made “winning plays.” Whether it be a timely rebound or a smart decision with the ball, DeGray had a knack for doing those things. However, should Kobe Brown and Noah Carter return, and with the influx of size on the interior that the freshman class brings, his minutes may be crunched.

Trent Pierce — From 247 Biggest Risers in 2023 Class by Eric Bossi: Over the last month, Trent Pierce has been earning more playing time for a loaded AZ Compass Prep program and he’s been making the most of it. The Oklahoma native is a smooth shot maker with good size for a guy that can play as a big wing or a stretch four man. The confidence he’s gaining as he enters the home stretch of his high school career should prove to be invaluable for him when he arrives in Columbia to play for Dennis Gates and the Tigers. Biggest risers in the updated 247Sports Top 150 rankings for the class of 2023

Centers

Departures

None at the moment

Potential Returners and Newcomers

Mohamed Diarra — Diarra played a total of six minutes between November 16 and January 10th. And then he was thrust into the heart of the rotation playing at least 10 minutes in 15 of the team’s final 20 games. His size and ability to notch a rebound when needed were important additions. Though his performance was uneven, it’s highly characteristic of Junior College big man transfers. His improvement from early season to late was notable. Should that progression continue, bigger things could be in store. It would seem likely that he’ll be welcomed back to show just that.

Mabor Majak — Standing at 7’2”, Mabor Majak possessed what the team lacked for much of the 2023 season: Interior size. However, Majak only appeared four times after Thanksgiving weekend. To his credit, he was asked to lean on Tolu Smith from Mississippi State and did just that. And we all discovered that he had a lefty stroke when he knocked down a vital free throw late in Knoxville. We expect Majak to return, but his role will unlikely be much more than it was this past season.

Jordan Butler — From 247 Commitment article by Dushawn London: ““They have a position called the boss for big forwards,’ Butler said. ‘They run the whole offense doing handoffs, make good passes taking jump shots, coming off ball screens, set ball screens and that’s how I see my game, being able to do everything.’ With Butler committed, winning games will be his main priority. ‘I just want to help the team win games, that’s my main thing. For myself I want to get better and see production every day.’” Missouri lands four-star big man Jordan Butler (247sports.com)