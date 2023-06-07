Isiaih Mosley announces he will not return to Missouri next season

Isiaih Mosley is headed for the big leagues.

After four seasons in college — three with Missouri State, one with Missouri — Mosley announced on Wednesday via his social media that he won’t use his extra year of eligibility and will be turning pro.

Mosley’s departure now makes six players from last year’s tournament team who won’t be returning for the 2023-24 season: Kobe Brown, D’Moi Hodge, DeAndre Gholston, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg are the other five.

At Missouri State, Mosley established himself as one of the most lethal scorers in the nation, averaging 20 points per game in two seasons with the Bears that included five 30+ explosions in just over a single calendar month in January 2022. That same season, Mosley became just the third Division I player in the last 20 seasons to achieve the coveted 50-40-90 shooting split line over an entire season.

When Mosley entered the transfer portal in April 2022, the former Rock Bridge Bruin was one of the most sought after players in the nation. He ultimately chose to come back home to Columbia last June, becoming one of the biggest transfer portal acquisitions in recent memory for the Tigers when he committed to Dennis Gates & Co.

With Missouri, Mosley averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, including two 20-point outings against Coastal Carolina and Ole Miss, respectively. The elite scoring was only shown in flashes, however, as Mosley appeared in just 14 games for the Tigers due to personal matters.

Since Mosley declared his intentions to turn pro after the NBA Draft declaration deadline, he’s not eligible to be drafted, but can still sign a professional contract, whether that be with a G-League team or another professional team elsewhere.