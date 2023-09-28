Non-Conference Preview: Seton Hall Pirates

It’s nearly basketball preview season, so we’re going to keep teasing that part of the year with this weekly series of looking at Missouri’s non-conference slate. The good news is the slog of looking at boring opponents is over. All the buy games have been wrapped up, and even the so-so high major teams are done. We’re down to just three teams left.

But we’ve still got one more preview to hit before we get into the #HATE. We’re going to poke around Seton Hall prior to jumping in on Billy and Bradley.

Here are the dates (complete with any links to previous previews):

Mizzou plays Seton Hall in Kansas City in mid December. They’re sandwiched in between the two big rivalry games and it’s one you definitely don’t want to overlook. The Hall play a lot like their coach;they’re tough and experienced and they’re looking to have a bounce back season. Let’s dive in!

Head Coach | Shaheen Holloway | 2nd season 17-15

There are few college basketball fans who don’t fondly remember the St. Peters run to the Elite 8 a few years ago. They were led by a group of tough guards and athletic forwards, and they ran great offense and ran out a host of shot makers before losing to North Carolina. Those Peacocks were led by former Seton Hall guard and McDonals All American point guard Shaheen Holloway.

Holloway patrolled the sidelines and exuded confidence, and his 15 seeded St. Peters club followed his lead in taking down 2 seeded Kentucky, 7 seeded Murray State, and then 3 seeded Purdue in the best run a 15 seeded team has had in the NCAA Tournament.

Holloway didn’t need the majestic NCAA Tournament run to be offered the job at Seton Hall. He was the favorite to land the job even before the run began. After Holloway’s hall of fame playing career at SHU, he spent some time playing professionally but joined the coaching ranks with Kevin Willard at Iona. Willard then took the job at Seton Hall and brought Holloway with him. So when Willard left for Maryland it made all the sense in the world to being Holloway back home, and that’s exactly what happened. The NCAA tournament run just delayed the announcement by a few weeks. Holloway’s first season was a bit bumpy, but his a bright young coach who should have the Hall back in the NCAA tournament before too long.

Series History | Seton Hall leads 1-0

How many of you were watching when the Pirates, led by Terry Dehere, pushed the Missouri Tigers around in Anthony Peeler’s final game at Mizzou? Peeler was terrific in this second round matchup, he dropped 28 points in 39 minutes. But it wasn’t enough to combat the more balanced attack from the Seton Hall who had five players in double figures, but one of them wasn’t current UConn head coach Dan Hurley. He only chipped in five points.

Missouri lost that game by 17 points as things got away from them in the second half. Seton Hall shot 38 free throws which may have helped them expand the lead that much. Especially when Melvin Booker and Jeff Warren both fouled out, and every other Tiger who played more than one minute had 4 fouls with the exception of Lamont Frazier who had 3 fouls.

What about the team now?

Holloway is bringing back quite a few guys who played for him last season, including 3 of this top 4 scorers in Al-Amir Dawes, Kadary Richardson, and Dre Davis. Those three players scored about 42% of the Pirates points a season ago. Dawes is a skilled point guard who transferred in from Clemson last season. Kadary Richardson is a super talented and sometimes infuriating player who can carry a team when he’s playing well. And Davis is a big physical wing defender.

Gone are graduate KC Ndefo, who also played at Saint Peters under Holloway. As well as Tyrese Samuel who transferred to Florida for his final season, Tray Jackson who transferred to Michigan, and Femi Odukale who opted for New Mexico State. In all the Pirates lost 7 players to the transfer portal, but just Samuel, Jackson, and Odukale averaged more than 10 minutes a game. Alexis Yetna also left for Fairfield, but Yetna missed all of 2022-23 and his 7th season in College Basketball after redshirting his freshman season at South Florida in 2017-18.

In return, Holloway added players from Austin Peay, St. Johns, Santa Clara, and Boise State from the portal. Three of the four were front court additions with Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 11.5 ppg and 5.5 rebounds at Austin Peay, Jaden Bediako averaging 6 points and 4.9 rebounds at Santa Clara, and Sadraque NgaNga barely playing at Boise. Immediate help in the backcourt should come via Dylan Adda-Wusu who averaged almost 10 ppg at St. Johns last season.

Seton Hall is likely to be picked in the bottom half of the Big East this season, but... that’s really not that bad. They should be better than perpetual basement dwellers DePaul, and better than Butler. But ahead of them right now are a slate of likely NCAA Tournament teams, well possibly for a couple programs hitting resets with new coaches... but those new coaches are Rick Pitino and Ed Cooley.

So yeah, I expect Seton Hall to be very good, but the Tigers will hopefully still have the advantage playing this game in Kansas City.