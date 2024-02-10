College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs Mississippi State: info, where to watch, predictions

Just imagine now how many more weeks of this we get to go through!

The fun part of enjoying college basketball is that if your team stinks, there are lots of other good games to watch right around the same time!

Mizzou is not good. Tonight they’re welcoming Mississippi State to Mizzou arena. MSU is pretty good. They’re not great. They’re not bad. They are about what they were a year ago with a slightly better offense and a slightly worse defense.

But they are better than Missouri. Their style of basketball is similar to Texas A&M, so I honestly wouldn’t blame you if you skipped watching the game. However if you’re into basketball, and college basketball specifically there are a lot of good fun games to watch.

What’s wild is there is only one top 25 matchup and it so happens to involve Missouri’s arch-nemesis, as kansas takes on Baylor. But Kentucky-Gonzaga? Illinois-Michigan State? Auburn-Florida? Indiana-Purdue? Even Tennessee-Texas A&M provides a lot of intrigue.

Maybe Missouri’s season is lost, and the only real hope we have left seems to be not finishing 0-18, but you can still enjoy college basketball..

If that isn’t your thing, well I guess the Super Bowl is tomorrow!

Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 10, 2024

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO

Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 5.5-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 135.5. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 6 point Missouri loss, 73-67.

College Basketball Games to Watch: February 10, 2024 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM UConn (1) -16 Georgetown 142.5 FS1 11:00 AM Wisconsin (11) -4 Rutgers 130.5 BTN 11:00 AM Alabama (16) -6 LSU 166 ESPN 11:30 AM Creighton (19) Xavier -1.5 154 FOX 12:00 PM Vanderbilt South Carolina (15) -11 129.5 SECN 1:00 PM Boston College Duke (9) -12 148 ESPN 1:00 PM Illinois (10) Michigan State -2.5 145.5 CBS 1:00 PM TCU Iowa State (14) -7.5 143 ESPN2 2:30 PM Auburn (12) -1.5 Florida 158 SECN 3:00 PM North Carolina (3) -3 Miami 157.5 ESPN 3:00 PM Houston (5) -5 Cincinnati 131 ESPN2 3:00 PM Gonzaga Kentucky (17) -5.5 169 CBS 3:00 PM UCF Texas Tech (23) -8 137 ESPN+ 5:00 PM Baylor (13) Kansas (4) -8 148 ESPN 5:00 PM St. John's Marquette (7) -7.5 152.5 FS1 5:00 PM Georgia Arkansas -2.5 151.5 SECN 7:00 PM Indiana Purdue (2) -17.5 148.5 FOX 7:00 PM Tennessee (6) -2 Texas A&M 141.5 ESPN 7:00 PM UNLV New Mexico (25) -12.5 153.5 CBSSN 7:30 PM Mississippi State -6.5 Missouri 140 SECN 9:00 PM Arizona (8) Colorado -1.5 157.5 ESPN 9:00 PM Kansas State BYU (21) -11 146.5 ESPN2 9:00 PM Boise State Utah State FS1

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.