College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs Mississippi State: info, where to watch, predictions

Just imagine now how many more weeks of this we get to go through!
The fun part of enjoying college basketball is that if your team stinks, there are lots of other good games to watch right around the same time!
Mizzou is not good. Tonight they’re welcoming Mississippi State to Mizzou arena. MSU is pretty good. They’re not great. They’re not bad. They are about what they were a year ago with a slightly better offense and a slightly worse defense.
But they are better than Missouri. Their style of basketball is similar to Texas A&M, so I honestly wouldn’t blame you if you skipped watching the game. However if you’re into basketball, and college basketball specifically there are a lot of good fun games to watch.
What’s wild is there is only one top 25 matchup and it so happens to involve Missouri’s arch-nemesis, as kansas takes on Baylor. But Kentucky-Gonzaga? Illinois-Michigan State? Auburn-Florida? Indiana-Purdue? Even Tennessee-Texas A&M provides a lot of intrigue.
Maybe Missouri’s season is lost, and the only real hope we have left seems to be not finishing 0-18, but you can still enjoy college basketball..
If that isn’t your thing, well I guess the Super Bowl is tomorrow!
Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, February 10, 2024
LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO
Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Mississippi State basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 5.5-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 135.5. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 6 point Missouri loss, 73-67.
College Basketball Games to Watch: February 10, 2024
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|UConn (1)
|-16
|Georgetown
|142.5
|FS1
|11:00 AM
|Wisconsin (11)
|-4
|Rutgers
|130.5
|BTN
|11:00 AM
|Alabama (16)
|-6
|LSU
|166
|ESPN
|11:30 AM
|Creighton (19)
|Xavier
|-1.5
|154
|FOX
|12:00 PM
|Vanderbilt
|South Carolina (15)
|-11
|129.5
|SECN
|1:00 PM
|Boston College
|Duke (9)
|-12
|148
|ESPN
|1:00 PM
|Illinois (10)
|Michigan State
|-2.5
|145.5
|CBS
|1:00 PM
|TCU
|Iowa State (14)
|-7.5
|143
|ESPN2
|2:30 PM
|Auburn (12)
|-1.5
|Florida
|158
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|North Carolina (3)
|-3
|Miami
|157.5
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|Houston (5)
|-5
|Cincinnati
|131
|ESPN2
|3:00 PM
|Gonzaga
|Kentucky (17)
|-5.5
|169
|CBS
|3:00 PM
|UCF
|Texas Tech (23)
|-8
|137
|ESPN+
|5:00 PM
|Baylor (13)
|Kansas (4)
|-8
|148
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|St. John's
|Marquette (7)
|-7.5
|152.5
|FS1
|5:00 PM
|Georgia
|Arkansas
|-2.5
|151.5
|SECN
|7:00 PM
|Indiana
|Purdue (2)
|-17.5
|148.5
|FOX
|7:00 PM
|Tennessee (6)
|-2
|Texas A&M
|141.5
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|UNLV
|New Mexico (25)
|-12.5
|153.5
|CBSSN
|7:30 PM
|Mississippi State
|-6.5
|Missouri
|140
|SECN
|9:00 PM
|Arizona (8)
|Colorado
|-1.5
|157.5
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|Kansas State
|BYU (21)
|-11
|146.5
|ESPN2
|9:00 PM
|Boise State
|Utah State
|FS1
