Basketball Preview: Tigers set for a date with upstart Ole Miss in Oxford

Tonight’s Preview

When the members of Ole Miss’ athletic department hired Chris Beard this offseason, I doubt they even expected the success that the head coach would have in year one.

The Rebels began the season unbeaten through non-conference play, recording a 13-0 record with marquee wins over NC State, Memphis and UCF. Then, they followed that up with a solid month and a half of SEC play, treading water in a deep league.

Ole Miss has a plethora of weapons and is a battle-tested team. Walking into The Pavilion and coming away with a win has never been tougher than it is in 2024.

Mizzou’s front half and change of SEC play has left much to be desired, as the Tigers have fought hard in most games yet still enter this one with an 0-11 SEC record.

Let’s take a look at how the Tigers could pull off a stunner.

Game Info

Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

Date: February 17, 2024

Location: The Pavilion, Oxford, Ms.

TV: SEC Network

The Starters

Mizzou

PG: Nick Honor (Grad, 10.8 PPG)

SG: Sean East II (Grad, 15.6 PPG)**

SF: Tamar Bates (JR, 14.0 PPG)

PF: Noah Carter (Grad, 11.8 PPG)

C: Jordan Butler (FR, 1.9 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Anthony Robinson II (FR, 3.8 PPG)

Ole Miss

PG: Jaylen Murray (JR, 14.0 PPG)

SG: Matthew Murrell (SR, 16.8 PPG)

SF: Allen Flanigan (SR, 15.5 PPG)

PF: Jaemyn Brakefield (SR, 11.9 PPG)

C: Moussa Cisse (SR, 4.5 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Jamarion Sharp (SR, 3.7 PPG)

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

**East’s status for the game is still up in the air.

Get To Know Ole Miss

The Coach: Chris Beard’s résumé speaks for itself. Oxford is just his latest stop at a power conference program, and he’s continuing to have success wherever he goes.

A four-time conference coach of the year and the 2019 National Coach of the Year, Beard began his career at the D-I level as an assistant under Bob Knight at Texas Tech. After spending 10 years in Lubbock, he floated around some lower level programs before being hired to be the head man at Arkansas Little-Rock.

Beard became a spark for that program, leading the Trojans to a 30-5 record, conference title and an NCAA Tournament win in his first and only season at the helm. Texas Tech scooped him up right after, and Beard managed to bring the Red Raider program out of some dark ages. Over five seasons with TTU, Beard amassed a 112-55 record and went to an Elite Eight in 2018 before being the national runner-up to Virginia in 2019.

His alma mater beckoned, and thus Beard took the head coaching gig at Texas. He complied a 29-13 record over two years but was relieved of his duties in the spring of 2023 amidst an ongoing investigation into a felony strangulation case between him and his wife. The charges were later dropped.

Beard has also coached a pair of first round draft picks (Zhaire Smith, Jarrett Culver) as a head coach.

The Season Thus Far: As previously mentioned, the Rebels jumped out to a 13-0 start and were one of the main storylines of the CBB season early on. Wins over NC State, Memphis and UCF were strong, and Ole Miss was also clutch in close games, going 6-0 in single-score contests.

The Rebels were humbled by Tennessee to begin conference play, but they rebounded to secure an impressive win over Florida. A close road loss to LSU was nothing to scoff at, but struggles continued in a blow out defeat against Auburn. They did bounce back to take down Arkansas, TAMU and MSU but fell yet again to Auburn at home. A loss to league-leaders South Carolina was followed by a defeat at Rupp Arena, solidifying the trend that the Rebels just might not be equipped to hang with the best in the SEC.

The Key Stats: The Rebels are about as efficient of an offensive team as you can be. They have an adjusted efficiency of 115.2, only turn the ball over on 14.9% of possessions and shoot it at a sizzling 38% from behind the arc. All of those numbers rank in the top 100 nationally.

They aren’t too shabby on the other end either. Opponents only shoot it at a 32.7% clip from inside the arc and Ole Miss records a block on 15.9% of possessions and a steal on 12.4%. The Rebels’ 6.0 blocks per game ranks sixth in the nation.

Ole Miss is also 4-6 against Quads 1 and 2, while the Rebels are 14-0 against Quads 3 and 4.

The Stars: Auburn transfer Allen Flanigan is the name to know. After four up-and-down years on the plains, Flanigan tested his luck in Oxford, and it’s panned out. He leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game and is second in scoring as a freak athlete with great length at 6-foot-6. He has guard skills yet attacks the glass with the best of ‘em and can score at every level. A matchup nightmare if there ever was one.

If you’re looking for the pure scorer on this team, look no further than Matthew Murrell. The Memphis-native came into his own in 2022-23 and has only followed that up with a stronger senior season. He’s averaging a team-high 16.8 PPG on 47.7% shooting from the floor and 39.3% from behind the arc and is just overall a pure bucket-getter.

Junior guard Jaylen Murray rounds out the main scoring for Ole Miss. The former Saint Peter’s Peacock averages 14.0 PPG and forms a tough duo with Murrell on the perimeter. Jaemyn Brakefield is a veteran of the Rebel program and is a do-it-all kind of guy that acts as the glue for this team.

3 Keys To The Game

Take away a star

If Mizzou is to have any hope of winning this game, it can’t allow all of Ole Miss’s pistons to be firing on all their cylinders. A barrage of scoring from Murrell, Flanigan, Brakefield and Murray would be too much to overcome on the road.

In oversimplifying this from the Tigers’ perspective, they would probably like to slow down one of either Murrell or Flanigan and one of Brakefield or Murray. Having a single prominent threat with one supplementary scorer is manageable, albeit still not overly favorable. Accomplishing that will take some strong perimeter defense and some cold shooting from the Rebels’ best players.

2. Get hot, I mean red hot

In the end, you can’t bring a knife to a gun fight. For Mizzou to walk out of The Pavilion with a win, it will have to shoot the ball at a high level, or at least better than it did when it shot at a 34% clip against MSU. With its home crown behind it, Ole Miss will almost certainly go on some major runs and claim all of the momentum in the world. The Tigers have to be able to withstand those haymakers and throw back some counterpunches of their own to come out on top.

“Our margin of error is very slim because of the situations that we’re in, and it puts a lot of pressure on the offensive side of the ball,” Gates said.

3. Test how tough these Rebels are

In some games this year (Tennessee, Auburn Round One, South Carolina), Ole Miss has been punked early on and been unable to rally back into the game. If Mizzou can get out to a positive start that gives the group hope, then it may rattle the psyche of this Rebel team. That will require some physical play on the glass (UT won the rebounding margin by 22) and some high-level shooting (Auburn shot over 40% from the field and behind the arc).

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Ole Miss 79 | Missouri 69

My Prediction: Ole Miss 82 | Missouri 72

Chris Beard has immediately turned around this Ole Miss program, and it’s turned The Pavilion into an incredible difficult venue to play at. Add on the fact that the Rebels have multiple high-quality scoring options and have shown great chemistry throughout the season, and this becomes a tall order for Dennis Gates and Co.

There’s not much for Mizzou to play for postseason-wise going forward, but pride and positive momentum are on the line. A road win over Ole Miss could be a signature result for the 2023-24 campaign and begin to provide something to hang your hat on moving into the offseason.

“We asked to play at this level. We asked to demand more and put on a jersey,” Gates said. “When you put on a jersey there’s a certain responsibility with it.”

In the end, I can see the Tigers hanging tough in this game, but the Rebels’ plethora of offensive weapons will win the day.