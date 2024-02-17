College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs Ole Miss: info, where to watch, predictions

11 straight losses is a tough pill to swallow, but that’s where this season has ended up to this point. Missouri has had the benefit of being off for the last week so maybe that number is slightly less impactful or sad.

If you’re a KenPom watcher, Missouri was the 55th rated team at the start of the season. The disappointing loss to Jackson State dropped them from 66th to 87th. When Caleb Grill got hurt they dropped from 80th after the Wichita State game to 102nd after the home loss to Georgia. But it wasn’t until the last three games when things really began to plummet. They were still clinging to the 109 spot after Arkansas, but losing to Vanderbilt and getting blown out by Texas A&M and Mississippi State will do that.

The season has obviously been a disaster.

But you’re only one win from feeling pretty good about things. The consecutive losses is where the dire reactions kick in. Even through the worse losing stretches under Kim Anderson and Cuonzo Martin getting off the slide would give everyone the night off from the feeling of the your program in disarray.

It would be nice if the injury ward would clear out just a little bit. But Dennis Gates indicated it would be unlikely that Sean East would play tonight. Which would make an upset even more unlikely.

Either way, there’s a full slate of solid matchups to watch today.

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 17, 2024

LOCATION: The Pavillion at Ole Miss; Oxford, MS

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 5.5-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 135.5. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 6 point Missouri loss, 73-67.

College Basketball Games to Watch: February 17, 2024 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Texas Tech Iowa State (10) -6.5 135.5 ESPN+ 11:00 AM Texas A&M Alabama (15) -9.5 157.5 ESPN 11:00 AM Wake Forest Virginia (21) -3.5 128.5 ESPN2 11:30 AM Creighton (17) -3.5 Butler 153.5 FOX 12:00 PM Texas Houston (3) -11.5 131.5 CBS 12:00 PM Florida -4 Georgia 158 SECN 12:30 PM Fordham Dayton (16) -16.5 139.5 CBSSN 1:00 PM Virginia Tech North Carolina (7) -11.5 151.5 ACCN 1:00 PM Duke (9) -5.5 Florida State 151.5 ESPN 1:00 PM BYU (19) -6 Oklahoma State 151.5 ESPN+ 1:00 PM Arkansas Mississippi State -12.5 145 ESPNU 1:15 PM Wisconsin (20) -1.5 Iowa 156.5 BTN 2:00 PM Marquette (4) UConn (1) -7.5 147.5 FOX 2:30 PM LSU South Carolina -7 144 SECN 3:00 PM Kansas (6) -1.5 Oklahoma (25) 143.5 ESPN 4:30 PM Illinois (14) -2.5 Maryland 138.5 FOX 5:00 PM Vanderbilt Tennessee (8) -22.5 141.5 SECN 5:00 PM Baylor (12) -6.5 West Virginia 146.5 ESPN2 5:00 PM Kentucky (22) Auburn (13) -9.5 163.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Indiana State (23) Southern Illinois NL ESPN+ 7:30 PM Missouri Ole Miss -10 143.5 SECN 8:30 PM Arizona State Arizona (5) -18.5 154.5 PAC-12

